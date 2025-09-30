Simone Biles Remains One Seriously Stylish WAG in Comfy Oversized Sideline ‘Fit
Simone Biles must be addicted to serving stunning looks, as, once again, the Chicago Bears WAG brought style realness to the forefront, showing that she knows how to juggle supporting her husband from the sidelines and giving the football world looks to obsess over.
Biles’s most recent ensemble was perfectly cozy and easy to replicate for football fans. She took an oversized white jersey with custom black detailing throughout, and made sure her favorite team’s name was displayed at the center of her T-shirt dress. To spruce up her outfit further, she wore a pair of black leather knee-high boots that matched the secondary color of the jersey.
The decorated gymnast and SI Swimsuit model also added a great deal of silver bling, including a necklace with the letter “J” for her husband, Jonathan Owens.
Fortunately, an outfit this dope didn’t go to waste, as the Chicago Bears were able to take home their win against the Las Vegas Raiders despite the Raiders being on their own home turf. The Sunday game was pretty close, though, with the Bears scoring 25 points and the Raiders scoring 24 points.
And when Biles isn’t celebrating with her man over monumental victories in the sports world, she’s giving the TikTok world some much-needed content. Lately, she’s been posting videos that give a closer look into what her day-to-day looks like as a WAG constantly traveling the world and living it up in every city she frequents.
One of her more recent posts showcases her and her friend getting ready for a night out in Vegas, where time was of the essence. “It is currently 1:50 p.m. and we have dinner reservations at 8:15 p.m., so the goal is to make it there. We also have like three minutes to get ready,” Biles expressed in her pool party GRWM TikTok.
“We literally just ran all around Vegas to look for a swimsuit for me because since I got new [*gestures around her chest*], the swimsuits I had in Chicago did not fit. That was the struggle we were working with.“ By the end of the video, Biles looked pool-party ready and slayed her swimsuit look. And, regarding the question of whether she made it on time, she reassures her viewers that she was “right on time.”
GRWM videos and endless Instagram photo dumps of her latest outfits? Biles fans are eating good!