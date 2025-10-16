Simone Biles Continues to Dominate WAG Fashion With Latest Sideline Style
Simone Biles headed to the Washington Commanders’ home field to cheer on her beau Jonathan Owens and the Chicago Bears for their Week 6 matchup on Monday night—and her latest look was the definition of sporty-chic.
Week 6 vs. the Washington Commanders
At Northwest Stadium, the 11-time Olympic medalist donned a solid white turtleneck with a pair of custom sweatpants and some comfy ivory footwear. Her button-up bottoms from Blank Slate featured a navy, orange and white colorway to match the Chicago franchise’s uniforms, along with Owen’s name, number and signature.
The 28-year-old gymnast—who celebrated two years of marriage with the Bears’ safety in April—carried a leather Top Handle Bag ($4,200) from Dior. She finished off the outfit with a duo of necklaces and a watch of a similar silver hue, along with body jewelry and a plethora of rings.
Biles posted her look to Instagram on Wednesday, as her man enthusiastically cheered in the comment section; “My baby always gone have it on 🔥😍🤞🏽,” Owens declared.
Week 3 vs. the Dallas Cowboys
And the seven-year NFL player isn’t wrong. Biles has been stunning on the sidelines all season with custom looks.
In late September, she repped a pair of knee-high heeled boots from the same label on the Bears’ home turf and styled the statement piece—which also featured Owens’s signature with studded, gold adornments—with an all-denim set. That same matchup (versus the Dallas Cowboys), her Olympic teammate and fellow SI Swimsuit model, Suni Lee, tagged along.
Week 2 vs. the Detroit Lions
At the start of the season in Detroit for Week 2, Biles elevated an everyday outfit—a solid-colored bodysuit and black jeans—with Owens’s name in a cursive glittery font on each pant leg. The custom bottoms from By Kelly Daley were paired with silver closed-toed heels, oval sunnies and a sleek football handbag from Women With Ballz.
Week after week, Biles continues to dress to impress, and Monday night was clearly no exception. She also watched a nail-biting game, as the Bears edged out the Commanders in a 25-24 win, solidified as the clock wound down in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.
The victory brought the organization’s regular season record to 3-2, and as they travel back to Soldier Field to face the New Orleans Saints (1-5) on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET.