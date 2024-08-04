Sixtine Embraces Cowgirlcore in Chic, Western Denim-on-Denim Look
Sixtine is in her cowgirlcore era. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in Dominica last year and traveled to Belize for her feature in the 2024 magazine, is stunning in denim-on-denim. The 26-year-old recently attended an exciting Western-themed event with Anthropologie to celebrate the fashion label’s latest denim collection, perfect for the summer-to-fall transitional weather.
She attended the Aug. 1 event, held at Manhattan’s The Gem Saloon in Murray Hill, with BFF Hannah Kerr and boyfriend Hayden Cohen. Fellow brand stars like Lauren Chan and Hunter McGrady were also at the party full of influencers, fashionistas and content creators.
The Belgium-born, Texas native donned a strapless medium-wash blue denim jumpsuit and accessorized with a super cool black and silver belt, tons of vintage statement necklaces, gold bracelets and, of course, a black cowboy hat ($71).
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Pilcro Strapless Denim Corset Jumpsuit, $188 (anthropologie.com)
This gorgeous wide-leg cotton jumpsuit features silver button details down the front and a zip-up closure at the back. The piece comes in sizes 00 to 16, as well as three different length versions: petite, regular and tall.
“a night at the saloon with @anthropologie🤠🐎,” Sixtine captioned the fashionable carousel.
“Giddyup and get down to The Anthro Saloon 🤠 Our best-of-the-west pop-up is *officially* open to AnthroPerks members @thegemsaloonnyc. Not a member? Sign up (for free!) and get all the details at the link in bio,” the brand wrote in their own Instagram post of the event.
