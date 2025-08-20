We’re Jealous of Sofia Resing’s Latest Dip in the Mediterranean Sea
Sofia Resing’s latest Instagram post has been liked, saved and mentally noted to recreate on our next tropical vacation—though there’s no chance we will look as flawless.
The Brazilian supermodel is living the beach life in Formentera, Spain and her content has been pure Pinterest-worthy. In the cover snap, she was photographed up close and personal, stepping out of the idyllic blue-green Mediterranean Sea in a vibrant red bikini that perfectly contrasted the water’s hue.
Her long, dark brown locks were slicked back from her dip, and she shielded the sun from her eyes with one arm bent at the elbow. Resing’s ultra-sculpted figure and tiny waist were on full display, along with her glowing, bronzed skin and late-summer radiance.
To say we‘re obsessed is an understatement.
The 33-year-old donned the SAME Los Angeles Island Triangle Top ($125), which featured a delicate flower hardware detail front and center and adjustable string halter ties for a completely customizable fit. She paired the dazzling top with the matching firetruck red, best-selling 90s bottom ($95), designed with a flattering high-leg and cheeky silhouette. Shop more at samelosangeles.com.
In the second snap, Resing leaned back into the water and revealed her sparkling jewelry, including tiny hoops climbing her ear, stacked mixed-metal rings and a silver arm cuff for extra cool-girl edge. In the next photo, the Alo Yoga and Intimissimi ambassador floated effortlessly in a starfish position, creating the most serene, laid-back summer aesthetic.
“Perfect days in a perfect place with my best friends, so many reasons to be grateful 🙏🏽 ♥️,” the SI Swimsuit model, who posed for the magazine in 2016 on location in Zanzibar with photographer Ruven Afanador, captioned the Aug. 19 carousel.
“Looking great, enjoy your summer,” Flaviana Matata commented.
“Loveeee wish I was there ❤️,” Elen Capri wrote.
“Wow so stunning 😍😍😍,” Chaly DN added.
“Woww the hottest 🔥🔥🥵,” Silmara Ribeiro declared.
“Enjoy it babe looks amazing,” Whitney Johns chimed.
“GODDESSS 💚💚🍭🍭🥝🥝👄👄,” Natasha Galkina gushed with lots of emojis.
In a few later photos, her hair dried into beautiful, salty mermaid-inspired waves, and she tossed on the most stunning coordinated red cover-up set from Bananhot. The Solay Crimson Tank ($125) and maxi Skirt ($125) hugged Resing’s slim figure in all the right places and offered just the right amount of sheerness so the bikini peeked through underneath. Shop more at bananhot.com.