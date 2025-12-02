Sofia Vergara’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
Sofia Vergara first appeared in a Pepsi commercial in her native Colombia at the age of 17, and the 53-year-old actress is now a staple on television screens nationwide.
Best known for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family, Vergara is a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award nominee who has served as a judge on America’s Got Talent since 2020. Her starring role in Netflix’s Griselda received critical acclaim when it debuted in January 2024, and Vergara also has several business ventures she juggles with her acting career.
Vergara launched her beauty brand, Toty, back in 2023, which was largely influenced by her desire to bring dermatologist-backed suncare products to the market. Before launching her film and TV career, Vergara worked in the modeling industry and has been outspoken about the importance of undoing years of sun damage to her skin, much of which she logged during her time spent as a swimwear model.
In honor of Vergara’s decades-long career in the film, television and modeling industries, we’re highlighting just a few of the star’s best bikini moments throughout the years below.
Throwbacks in Miami
Vergara continues to feed her 35.8 million Instagram followers with regular “Throwback Thursday” (or “TBT”) content, much of which features snapshots of the actress from her modeling days, posing on the beach in Miami.
Suncare is skincare
Though she’s toting Toty in this carousel of swimwear snaps, we’re focused on the intricate lace-up design of Vergara’s one-piece swimsuit.
Anything but basic black
While she frequently reaches for one-pieces, Vergara hit the beach in a black bikini in this carousel of pics from November 2024.
Adventures at sea
Clad in one of her own designs from her collaboration with Walmart, Vergara proved that black and brown do, in fact, go well together.
Green with envy
An underwire-style swimsuit is always an excellent choice for women with larger bustlines, and this earth-toned swimsuit fit Vergara’s curves like a glove.
Soaking up the summer sun
Pretty in hot pink? Check. Late summer sips by the pool? Vergara’s got both covered.
Spotted on vacay
Leopard print swimwear will never go out of style, and Vergara jazzed the already bold print up even more by wearing it in a cobalt blue hue.
Birthday celebrations in Italy
Vergara rang in her big day out on a boat off the coast of Capri, Italy, back in 2023, where she posed in front of the famed Faraglioni rock formation in a white one-piece. The actress clearly loves celebrating her birthday in Italy, as she rang in her 53rd this June in Sardinia.
Shining bright in neon
Though Vergara could turn heads at the beach in just about anything, this neon green one-piece is particularly eye-catching. She rocked this swimsuit—yet again—in Italy.
Selfie queen
Further proof that the actress loves a black bikini and a swimsuit with a bit of built-in support.
What’s next for Vergara?
While Season 20 of AGT wrapped in late September, NBC has not yet officially confirmed whether or not the show will return for a new season in 2026. However, Vergara is keeping plenty busy with other projects. She’s set to appear in the forthcoming comedy film Thumb alongside Kate McKinnon, Awkwafina and Hannibal Buress, which is currently in production.
Vergara’s additional business ventures, including Latin culinary brand Toma—which she cofounded with her son Manolo—and her coffee brand, Dios Mío Coffee, continue to thrive, proving the actress really is a multihyphenate.