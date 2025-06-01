Stassi Schroeder Rocks SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Snakeskin Bikini
When Stassi Schroeder shared with the world that she was walking the runway at Swim Week in Miami, she had—in typical fashion—the most relatable reaction. “I don’t know how to walk,” she candidly shared in a video shared to TikTok. “So I should probably practice or something, I don’t know.”
“Who is she?” the 36-year-old continued. “Stassi Schroeder. Podcaster. Writer. Reality person. Swimsuit model? I don't know who I think I am.” However, when she hit the catwalk on Saturday, May 31, the reality television star, known for her tenure on Vanderpump Rules, was a natural.
Schroeder sported a contrasting black and white suit from Frankie Bikinis during her debut SI Swimsuit runway show.
Then, Schroeder rocked a snakeskin triangle bikini from Nessy Swimwear in a separate look.
Schroeder’s multitalented career, matched with her unwavering authenticity, garnered a massive fan base that’s stuck with her since the Bravo series debuted in 2013.
“STASSI IM SO EXCITED FOR YOU OMGGGG,” one commenter cheered ahead of her SI Swimsuit Runway Show debut.
“This is the best news,” another user chimed.
“Freaking amazing Stassi!! Love this💕,” one fan concurred.
Schroeder also shared that the runway invitation came as a “shock” to her as a mother of two, who shares two children, Hartford and Messer, with her husband, Beau Clark.
“Yes, the skin on my body is a little stretched out from having two kids, and having two kids also caused me to lose like 70% of my boob mass,” the Stassi podcast host shared. “But Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] still was like, you.”
Ahead of the SI Swimsuit Runway Show, the brand hosted other exciting events, including beach parties, pop-ups and activations. Alongside official partners, SI Swimsuit models and other celebrities, it was another Swim Week to remember.
Recently, Schroeder returned to the reality TV scene on Vanderpump Villa season 2, as fans eagerly await the release of her docu-comedy, Stassi Says. Though she hasn’t disclosed many details on the latter, she gave Good Morning America a promising note on the Hulu series in late April.
“You’ll actually see my cast, my friends and family, on an episode of Vanderpump Villa [...] [In] episode 7, you’ll get to see them,” Schroeder told GMA. “I’m really excited. We’ve filmed parts of it, and I’m hoping I can make an official announcement soon.”
Missed the SI Swimsuit Runway Show? You can watch it now on YouTube here.