6 Striking SI Swimsuit Styles That Predicted the Surge in Silver Red Carpet Fashion

2026 SI Swimsuit cover model Alix Earle caught our eye at the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday, Nov. 7, in an eye-popping custom silver Gucci gown. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the look had marvelous movement and fabulous fringe, and it quickly reminded us of our love for all things silver.

Interestingly, Earle’s marvelous metallic look is the latest in a lineup of striking silver styles we’ve seen over the last few weeks, as classic chrome is having a serious surge in popularity on the red carpet this season!

In fact, supermodel Candice Swanepoel, fresh off the runway at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, rocked her own take on the trend at the very same Los Angeles-based event, styling a terrifically tasseled custom silver look, also by Gucci. And Paris Hilton also embraced chrome for the fundraiser in a Jenny Packham gown, elevating the elegant look with elbow-length gloves.

That’s not all, either! Earlier this month, 2022 SI Swimsuit cover model Kim Kardashian also made headlines in a custom silver number from Ashi Studio, which she wore to the All’s Fair Season 2 premiere in New York City. As the designer noted on Instagram, the unique gown required “over 500 hours of meticulous craftsmanship” and embodied “Ashi Studio’s exceptional Couture savoir-faire.”

Still, this uptick in silver styles has been well-documented throughout 2026. In March, Who What Wear noted a resurgence of silver sequins—a trend first popularized in the 1990s—with the style spotted on several fashion-forward stars. Then, in June, Harper’s Bazaar reported on the trend as it related to jewelry, adding that silver was quickly replacing gold as the go-to for accessories. And the growing trend shows no signs of slowing, with multiple designers featuring metallics in their 2027 Spring/Summer collections during Fashion Week.

Of course, the SI Swimsuit style team is also no stranger to silver, and the magazine has often incorporated the on-trend metallic over the years! From sultry two-piece sets to designer one-pieces, silver swimwear has become a must-have addition to any seaside wardrobe.

Searching for some inspiration for your next unexpected seaside style? Look no further than these timeless takes on silver swimwear from a few fabulous SI Swimsuit staples, including Haley Baylee, Lori Harvey, Kate Upton, Renee Herbert, Gabby Thomas and yes, even the aforementioned Kardashian!

SI Swimsuit stars style striking silver swimsuits

Haley Baylee was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by Lybethras. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Lori Harvey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Dolce & Gabbana. Glasses by Dolce & Gabbana. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Kate Upton | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Renee Herbert was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Isa Boulder. | Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Gabby Thomas was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SKIMS. Sunglasses by Balenciaga. | Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

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