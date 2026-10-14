All of the SI Swimsuit Models Hitting the Catwalk for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2026

It’s officially that time of year, fashion fans: the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will take over our social media feeds this Sunday, Oct. 18, streaming on the Victoria’s Secret YouTube channel and official TikTok beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

After a hiatus that began in 2019, the show returned in 2024 with more star power than ever. The program made headlines again in 2025 when WNBA star and 2023 SI Swimsuit model Angel Reese became the first athlete to walk the iconic runway. And this year, the roster is stacked with a mix of models and live performers you won’t want to miss—including a few familiar faces from the SI Swimsuit family!

Before the models don their wings and hit the catwalk, we’d like to introduce you to the SI Swimsuit stars you’ll be seeing at this year’s show.

Gabi Moura

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Capittana. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

After making waves at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Moura joined SI Swimsuit for the first time for a rookie feature in the 2026 issue. A model and content creator with over 4 million followers across all platforms, Moura posed at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, just off the coast of Fort Myers, Fla., for her dazzling debut.

And in May—the same month the annual issue dropped online—the model also showed off her skills on the catwalk at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami during Swim Week, which you can still watch now on Hulu and Disney+. Victoria’s Secret announced that Moura would return for her sophomore stint in September, revealing that she’d be walking in the PINK section of the program alongside fellow models Yoon Young Bae and Jordan Leftwich.

Gabi Moura | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TAVIK. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Graham is making a triumphant return to the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2026. This year marks her third consecutive appearance after she also walked the catwalk in 2024 and 2025 following the show’s hiatus. “After sitting down with the leadership at VS, I saw real change,” the longtime model wrote on Instagram following her first appearance at the show in 2024. “They were excited to have me join the show and assured me this wasn’t just a one-time thing. The curve models weren’t just a symbol—VS genuinely wants to be part of the body diversity revolution.”

A three-time SI Swimsuit model, Graham first appeared in the magazine in 2016 with a gorgeous Turks and Caicos shoot, which landed her on the cover. She reunited with the brand the following year for a fabulous feature in Fiji, and returned in 2018 for an unforgettable shoot in Nevis.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture By Hayley Kaysing. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

A staple of the annual event and a prolific name in the fashion industry, 2026 marks Hadid’s sixth time on the Victoria’s Secret runway. She previously strutted her stuff on the catwalk in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2024 and 2025, and the longtime model also opened the highly anticipated 2024 show, making her the first to hit the catwalk and welcome fans back after the brand’s hiatus.

Like Graham, Hadid is also a three-time SI Swimsuit model. She debuted in the magazine in 2014, traveling to the Jersey Shore with the team for a radiant rookie feature. For her second shoot, she soaked in the sun in Kauai, Hawai’i, in 2015, and for her third, she made memories on the Islands of Tahiti in 2016.

Gigi Hadid was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai, Hawaii. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion | Ben Symons/Peacock/Getty Images

Last but absolutely never least, Megan Thee Stallion was announced as one of the live performers for this year’s show in September alongside Tate McRae, KATSEYE and Megan Moroney. After the news hit social media, the recording artist shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, “HOTTIES MY DREAM HAS FINALLY COME TRUE!!!! I’M IN THEE VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOWWWW😭😭😍😍😍 TUNE IN OCTOBER 18 TO SEE ME GET MY WINGSSS🩷🩷🪽🪽”

Still, the Grammy Award-winning rapper is no stranger to the modeling world. Megan made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2021, appearing as one of three cover models alongside Leyna Bloom and Naomi Osaka in her marvelous Miami feature. She’s also a regular on the runway thanks to her swimwear line in collaboration with Walmart, and she’s attended Swim Week in Miami the last two years to support the brand on the catwalk.

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