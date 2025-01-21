Suki Waterhouse Goes Tropical With Orange Two-Piece, Green Gingham Short Shorts on Beach Vacation
Like many, it seems Suki Waterhouse wants nothing to do with cold weather this winter. So, instead of enduring the chills, the 33-year-old opted to head to the tropics and soak in the sun.
The “Melrose Meltdown” singer posted a series of flicks on Instagram where she showed off her fit physique in her mismatched bikini ensemble. Her bright orange string bikini top may not be everyone’s go-to decision to pair with bright green gingham shorts and a navy blue bucket hat. But if there’s anyone who could pull off this style, it is none other than Waterhouse. And she definitely does.
In addition to the orange, green and navy blue ensemble, Waterhouse also donned one look featuring the same gingham shorts but paired with a white V-neck tank top and a deep green cover-up and another that included an emerald green bikini top and bottom set. As she laid out on the beach, her followers couldn’t help but be super envious of how the celeb stayed warm while temperatures continue to drop in many locations across the globe.
When Waterhouse isn’t posing on the beach and serving memorable looks, she spends her time doting on her daughter, who was born in March 2024, and being engaged to actor Robert Pattinson.
Pattinson recently spoke out about his fatherhood journey thus far, sharing that he truly believes his baby girl is different than other babies around the world. Only, the reason why he believes his daughter is different is so stinking adorable and, some might even say, biased.
“I thought they were just smelling the baby powder. But then I had a baby, and I was like: ‘My baby smells incredible,’” Pattinson revealed to Vogue. “There’s something there, I can identify her. She doesn’t smell like other babies.”
Pattinson and Waterhouse first met during a celebrity game night party in 2018. It was there that they realized they had a lot of chemistry and decided to pursue the relationship further through a series of hangouts and public outings. Though they still remain semi-private about their relationship, they have seemingly grown more comfortable speaking about one another in interviews. In 2023, Waterhouse revealed how giddy she still got around her now-fiancé.
“I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see [Pattinson]. Then he’ll come out for a couple of days,” Waterhouse told The Times. She later added, “I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”
Sources confirmed to People Magazine in December 2023 that Pattinson and Waterhouse had gotten engaged, which means wedding bells are in their future. Though some publications have reported that they’ve already tied the knot, they have yet to confirm or deny. Until we know for sure, fans are fine just enjoying every new photo or update from the couple.