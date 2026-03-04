Suni Lee’s Elegant Gown at the Grand Dîner du Louvre Features This Trendy Accent

Suni Lee struck gold in Paris, and we’re not talking about her stint at the 2024 Olympic Games. The 22-year-old gymnast added a trio of medals—one gold and two bronze—to her collection after her most recent Olympic appearance, but repped silver instead while in attendance for the Grand Dîner du Louvre in the City of Light on Tuesday, March 3.

At the star-studded gathering in Paris, Lee donned a figure-hugging black gown featuring a strappy, plunging neckline and geometric cutouts along her waist. The solid-colored number was adorned with shimmering silver embellishments, showcasing a sheer cape that draped from the athlete’s shoulders. And capes are already proving to be a trendy accent in 2026, with fellow attendees Alexa Chung and Natasha Poly also showcasing cape-like styles at the elevated evening event.

Plus, we spotted a few familiar faces ourselves on the Grand Dîner du Louvre guest list. Lee, who made her debut in the SI Swimsuit fold from Boca Raton for SI Swimsuit 2025, wasn’t the only brand model on location. Check out the pair of stunning SI Swimsuit stars who joined her.

Gu turned heads in this whimsical, warm-toned ensemble, which she credited to designer Iris van Herpen in an Instagram post following the festivity in Paris. The pastel garment featured a pair of floor-length wings and a chic halter neckline, and she completed the ensemble with an IWC Schaffhausen watch and a pair of dainty earrings.

Lee herself was also a fan of Gu’s collage of snaps in Paris, commenting on the Olympic freestyle skier’s post, “she’s a fairy 🧚.”

Gu made her SI Swimsuit debut as a featured athlete in the magazine’s 2025 issue. She touched down in Boca Raton for her inaugural photo shoot with the brand, alongside nine fellow elite athletes, including Lee.

Palvin and her husband, Dylan Sprouse, styled contrasting looks at the Grand Dîner du Louvre. While the model opted for an off-the-shoulder, ruffled ivory gown, also from Iris van Herpen, Sprouse donned an all-black look instead, featuring a sparkly pinstriped suit.

Palvin shot her first campaign with SI Swimsuit in 2016, notching a Rookie of the Year title following her debut photo shoot with the brand in Turks & Caicos. The model photographed with the magazine three more times: in Curacao in 2017, the Bahamas in 2018 and Costa Rica in 2019.

