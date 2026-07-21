Lizzo Wore This Seashell-Adorned Suit in Two Different Colors on the SI Swimsuit Set

In case you missed this morning’s exciting announcement, four-time Grammy Award-winning musician Lizzo is our July 2026 SI Swimsuit digital issue cover model! The singer and entrepreneur traveled to Miami for her feature, where she was photographed by Robin Harper at both a private mansion and onboard a Residence Yacht Club charter out in the bay in South Florida.

Lizzo’s photo shoot took place shortly after the “Truth Hurts” singer performed at SI Swimsuit’s Runway Show during Swim Week back in May. And while on set, the 38-year-old artist opened up about everything from her career to her very own swimwear brand, Yitty Swim. Lizzo also shared exactly what she thinks is the key to a great swimsuit.

“The most fabulous thing about a swimsuit is feeling confident in it,” she stated during a Q&A with Paper Magazine editorial director Mickey Boardman. “A lot of people think the bikini is the most fabulous, but I’ve seen people look fabulous in a one-piece because they feel so confident and sexy. You need that.”

Clearly, Lizzo is feeling “Good As Hell” these days, and it shows in each of the snapshots Harper captured of the superstar while in the Sunshine State. And while all of the suits she rocked on set are incredible, Lizzo wore one bikini in two different colors, clearly giving the Oisri two-piece her stamp of approval. Shop it below.

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo opted for both the bright aqua and neutral cinnamon versions of this two-piece swimsuit, which features cowrie shell-adorned ties on both the top and bottom. The triangle cups are unpadded, while the bottoms feature a cheeky cut and can be worn low on the hips or high on the waist. And as you can see through the photographs captured during Lizzo’s digital cover shoot, the suit can be styled to result in almost two entirely different looks.

Get the Miami Look

While wearing the light blue bikini, Lizzo showed off the look sans cover-up. However, when it came time to go out on the water with Residence Yacht Club, she donned a gorgeous yellow kaftan by BODE over top the string suit.

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper on a Residence Yacht Club charter in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. Kaftan by BODE. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Of her time on set with Harper and the SI Swimsuit team, Lizzo expressed excitement over the wardrobe and location alike. “The shoot was in this fabulous old Spanish-style house in Miami that looked like a museum, but it was attached to a dock,” she reflected. “Then we went on a yacht and spent the evening cruising around and seeing the Miami skyline and city lights. It was dreamy, honestly. It was like a perfect day.”