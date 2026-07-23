These Cinematic SI Swimsuit Shoots Embody the Same Epic Energy As ‘The Odyssey’

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey hit theaters on Friday, July 17, and the epic experience has taken over our social media feeds (and minds) ever since we watched the three-hour-long spectacle.

Overall, the incredible film is the definition of cinematic. Plus, the cast is so star-studded, it’s basically its own galaxy, featuring major names like Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Himesh Patel, Elliot Page, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o and many, many, many more. In fact, its success is already a standout at the summer box office, with the film raking in $124 million to become the third biggest opening weekend of the year so far, according to Variety.

Another thing that caught our eye, aside from the formidable cast and impressive box office numbers, was the film’s breathtaking cinematography by Academy Award winner Hoyte van Hoytema and the gorgeous costuming by Emmy Award winner Ellen Mirojnick. From the sprawling beaches to the wondrous wardrobes, we couldn’t help but think back to all the SI Swimsuit shoots over the years that have shared a similarly cinematic aesthetic.

So, with this in mind, we’ve selected three photo shoots from over the years that totally embody the same epic energy as the film for your viewing pleasure. Scroll on to see more!

Lauren Chan and Ilona Maher in Mexico

Lauren Chan and Ilona Maher photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Swimsuit by White Fox. Shirt by BAMBA SWIM. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Starting with a striking shoot featured in the latest annual issue, Chan and Maher certainly shone in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, in 2026. Photographed by James Macari, the SI Swimsuit team focused on “vintage silhouettes” and plenty of dynamic texture for the models’ looks, adding that the ultimate visual goal was to harness an “edgy, bohemian and gritty energy.”

To check out Chan’s full 2026 gallery, click here, and for Maher’s full 2026 gallery, click here!

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Palondré The Label. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan and Ilona Maher photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Chan’s swimsuit Mars The Label. Maher’s swimsuit by A | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Leyna Bloom in Dominica

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by SAME. Earrings by Eklexic Jewelry. | Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Ema Savahl Couture. Bracelet by Alexis Bittar. | Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

Three years before Chan and Maher strutted their stuff on the shores of Mexico, SI Swimsuit legend Bloom took our breath away on the beaches of Dominica in 2023. From lush rainforests to cascading waterfalls, photographer Amanda Pratt effortlessly captured the boundless beauty of both the tropical destination and the three-time SI Swimsuit model, who looked like a goddess in every single snapshot.

To check out Bloom’s full 2023 gallery, click here!

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by isabella rose. Necklace by Viktoria Hayman Jewelry. | Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Top by Ema Savahl Couture. | Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

Tara Lynn on Kangaroo Island

Tara Lynn was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Milkbaby Bikinis. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Tara Lynn was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Ola Vida Swimwear. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Last but not least in our journey of cinematic SI Swimsuit shoots, Lynn’s time on Kangaroo Island in South Australia made for a collection of movie-worthy stills in 2019. The model’s rookie feature, photographed by Josie Clough, played with the grandeur of the magnificent location, where Lynn posed on various rock formations in designer pieces from beloved labels like Ola Vida Swimwear, Andi Bagus, Milkbaby Bikinis and more.

To check out Lynn’s full 2019 gallery, click here!

Tara Lynn was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Tara Lynn was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

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