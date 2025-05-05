Sydney Sweeney Takes Vegas in Cutest Designer Denim Mini Skirt Set, Parties With MGK and Patrick Schwarzenegger
Sydney Sweeney is bringing the heat to Las Vegas, and not just because of the desert sun. The Euphoria star turned heads at the opening of the Palm Tree Beach Club on May 3, where she rocked a playful yet ultra-stylish designer ensemble while partying with none other than Machine Gun Kelly and fellow White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger. Sweeney appeared in season 1 of the viral HBO Series, which was filmed in Hawaii, while Schwarzenegger joined the recent season 3 cast in Thailand.
The 27-year-old stunned in a Miu Miu denim mini skirt and cropped jacket set featuring a cool sapphire blue poplin trim on both pieces, continuing her reign as a longtime brand ambassador and muse for the high-fashion label. She layered the ensemble over the white Tank Air Spill Halter ($45), a super flattering open-back halter top with self-tie straps, a low-cut neckline and signature silver butterfly hardware.
The chic, skin-baring combo highlighted her slim, sculpted figure perfectly, while a brown Miu Miu logo buckle belt cinched her waist. She completed the outfit with Saint Laurent SL 567 sunglasses and beige peep-toe kitten heels.
The Washington native’s long blonde locks were styled in tousled, summery waves and her glam followed suit with a fresh, dewy base, rosy cheeks, feathered brows and glossy pink lips.
The Laneige and Armani beauty ambassador and campaign stalwart shared a fun video on her Instagram story over the weekend, showing off her playful side as she used a small handheld fan to cool down and dramatically flipped her hair to beat the Vegas desert heat.
Fresh off a standout weekend at Stagecoach music festival, where she delivered two unforgettable edgy-meets-feminine looks, Sweeney kept the momentum going with her latest stylish appearance in Las Vegas. The festival fashion moments followed a string of viral Instagram posts, from a dreamy underwater bikini pic to a fun, flirty desert safari photo dump.
With two major film projects (The Housemaid and a Christy Martin biopic) recently wrapped and her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, continuing to thrive, the Anyone But You star is proving she’s not just dominating red carpets and festivals—she’s shaping the future of Hollywood, too.
And, though nothing is confirmed, fans are hoping to see Sweeney bring her signature style, beauty and fashion prowess to the Met Gala tonight—if she makes an appearance, it’s sure to be another jaw-dropping look.