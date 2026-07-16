Sydney Sweeney’s SYRN Brand Just Dropped the Ultimate Summer Collection

Sydney Sweeney’s SYRN brand just dropped its latest line, and it’s perfect for those aiming to have a “Small Town Girl” summer.

The new collection, which became available to shop online on Thursday, July 16, at 11 a.m. ET, spotlighted pieces that balanced sweet and sultry in Sweeney’s signature style. Comprising muted pastels, dainty florals and a “Camp SYRN” aesthetic, the collection offers closet staples you’ll reach for as the sweltering heat continues, described by the brand as “soft, comfy pieces made for whatever summer throws your way.”

For those unfamiliar with Sweeney’s brand, SYRN separates its drops into four different categories based on their overall aesthetic. These include “Seductress,” “Romantic,” “Comfy” and “Playful,” with the new collection in the latter category. At the time of the drop, the actor also shared a post on Instagram featuring snapshots of herself modeling a few pieces, giving fans examples of how they might style the selections.

And one quick peek at the comment section quickly shows the “Small Town Girl” collection is already SYRN shopper-approved. “Diva! I’m obsessed with the new drop 💐🩷,” one commenter proclaimed, while another simply added, “NEEDDDDD.”

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Editors’ picks: shop our SYRN faves

Interested in checking out the “Small Town Girl” collection for yourself? You can shop the full line on SYRN’s official website here. To get your cart started, we’ve also picked out a few of our personal favorite pieces—scroll on to see more!

Knot Just Friends Twist Front Bralette | SYRN

Halter tops are making a serious comeback in 2026, and SYRN is on board with the trend! The humorously named Knot Just Friends Twist Front Bralette merges the comfort of a tank with the support of a bralette for a cute, comfy final look. With a stylish outline and knotted center, the design is both pretty and playful—pun very much intended. The top is available in multiple colorways in sizes XXS through 3X.

First Base Scoop Neck Bralette | SYRN

Listen, we’re firm believers that one person can’t have too many bralettes, and the First Base Scoop Neck Bralette is another great addition to your collection. Both flirty and functional, the design allows plenty of customization, including adjustable straps that can easily convert the standard top into a racerback style. It’s also available in an array of colorways in sizes XXS through 3X.

Better On You Unisex Button-Down Shirt | SYRN

The Better On You Unisex Button-Down Shirt is the ideal piece to throw on over your aforementioned bralettes, and its 100% cotton composition ensures you’ll keep cool this summer. Whether you love a muted pastel or some sweet stripes, there are several options to choose from in sizes XS through 2X—just don’t be surprised if your partner tries to steal the cozy shirt for themselves!

Flower Girl Cheeky Hipster Panty Pack | SYRN

Finally, we’re simple people here at SI Swimsuit: we see a great bundled deal, we hit “Add to Cart.” The Flower Girl Cheeky Hipster Panty Pack includes three different pairs of panties to give your underwear drawer an adorable refresh. Available in sizes XXS through 3X, the brand’s website quite literally refers to them as “your emotional support underwear.”

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