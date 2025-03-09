Tana Mongeau Glows in a Pretty Patterned Bikini With the Most Stunning Small Details
What better way to celebrate being in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico than by taking a couple of flicks in an ultrachic two-piece bikini? Tana Mongeau can attest to this, as the social media influencer took to Instagram to share with her fans that she’s living her best life while remaining wickedly stylish.
In her social media post, Mongeau wears a strapless patterned bikini. The top is in the form of a wrap, twisting in the front to add an extra layer of elevation. As for the bottom, although she says that it’s ill-fitting, it still looks great to us, especially when it comes to the creative charm-filled strings on the sides, which match the same string featured on the top.
A swimsuit this beautiful is a great source of inspo for fashion lovers ready for spring and summer. And there needs to be some commotion for the accessories added to the ensemble. From the various shiny gold and silver rings and the multi-colored bangles on each arm to the pale gold chain necklace, everything she chose comes together to deliver a beach goddess vibe that is sweet yet super sultry.
And who could forget the intricate designs on the nails? Nothing says an outfit is well put together like a fresh manicure. From top to bottom, Mongeau proves she didn’t just go to Cabo to relax. She came to slay!
But life isn’t always as relaxing as vacations to Cabo, as work is equally important to the content creator. Mongeau has been keeping busy with multiple business ventures, such as creating her currently sold-out Cancelled merch, as well as traveling the world to spread her infectious energy. In addition to these responsibilities, the 26-year-old content creator is preoccupied with her podcast, Cancelled, alongside Brooke Schofield.
On their podcast, Mongeau and Schofield discuss a range of topics, from celebrity pop culture to funny occurrences in their day-to-day life. For their most recent episode, Mongeau and Schofield talk about bumping into Yolanda Hadid, lifestyle changes for upcoming projects and their love for various celebrities.
However, the topic that really resonated with many listeners in this episode pertained to having broken relationships with parents.
“I feel like I’m always talking about the pros of no-contact and it’s like, I’m so grateful for it. It changed my life,” Mongeau expressed. “But it is undeniable there’s forever a hole and void in my heart. [...] Even on our last night of tour. I went back to my hotel room and I cried because it was like I f—king wish I had, you know, a mom and a dad who were awesome.”
This particular episode was met with positive feedback, including praises about the conversation matter as well as how cozy Schofield’s apartment is. It’s safe to say that all the investment poured into this podcast is paying off for the influencers.
All work and no play seldom makes anyone feel fulfilled, which is why, after working this hard to chase her dreams, Mongeau is vacationing in Cabo.