Taylor Swift’s Best Bikini Moments
Here at SI Swimsuit, we’ve long admired Taylor Swift’s style.
Beginning her career as a breakout country music sensation before seamlessly switching to pop, Swift has broken the mold—and countless records—over the course of her impressive career. The now 36-year-old singer-songwriter has won a total of 14 Grammy Awards, becoming the first ever artist to take home four trophies in the Album of the Year category. Her wildly popular Eras Tour became the highest-grossing tour of all time, and her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, “posted the biggest debut of the modern era,” according to Billboard.
And another facet fans have come to adore about the superstar is her unique sense of style. While Swift’s onstage and red carpet looks consist of sparkling bodysuits and flowing gowns, her casual, everyday fashion is often more pared down. This same concept is also shown in her swimsuit style, as the artist usually rocks an effortless, laidback aesthetic when she’s spotted on the beach or by the pool.
With this in mind, we’re taking a look back at just a handful of the superstar’s very best swimsuit moments through the years!
Classic seaside looks
As noted above, when it comes to her swimsuit style, much of Swift’s fashion matches her everyday looks. Casual cuts, muted colors and nostalgic vibes are front and center in her wardrobe on both land and sea, with the superstar typically opting for timeless two-pieces and solid shades while on vacation or hanging out with friends.
Posing for a group pic in a pink bikini
Styling stripes by the sea
Enjoying the beach in a black and yellow number
Getting a piggyback ride in polka dots
Checking out the coast in a classic cherry pattern
Soaking in the sun with fiancé Travis Kelce
Beach-inspired style
Still, the beach and pool aren’t the only places Swift has been known to rock swimsuit-adjacent fashion. On occasion, the artist’s aesthetic has also employed plenty of classic seaside vibes, like on the cover of her rerecorded version of 1989 and her many iconic music video looks.