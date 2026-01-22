Taylor Swift’s Songwriters Hall of Fame Picks Match the Vibes of These Sensational Snapshots
On Wednesday, Jan. 21, it was officially announced that Taylor Swift was among the 2026 class set to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
As part of the consideration process, the singer-songwriter—who has won an impressive 14 Grammy Awards, becoming “the first and only artist to win the Grammy for Album Of The Year four times,” according to the show itself—was tasked with selecting five tracks from her impressive catalogue. Per Newsweek, these picks were meant to “reflect the breadth of her multidecade discography and her evolution as an artist over that time.”
To celebrate this massive honor, we took it upon ourselves to look back through the SI Swimsuit archives and select the snapshots we think encapsulate similar vibes to these timeless tunes—because why not? So, without further ado, we give you Swift’s five Songwriters Hall of Fame track picks (SI Swimsuit’s Version).
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”
It should come as no surprise that Swift’s first pick was her 10-minute masterpiece, as the song has accumulated boundless praise over the years. The original, pared-down version of the tune was even ranked by Rolling Stone as her best song of all time just last year.
Being that the track embodies the wistful vibes of fall and was featured on the album Red, it was impossible for us not to immediately think of Danielle Herrington’s incredible Saratoga, Wyo., shoot. From the warm-toned Oh Polly two-piece to the golden cowboy boots from Ariat—an accessory that could easily represent how Red was Swift’s shift from country to pop—the look is exceptional. Honestly, all that’s missing is a scarf (I believe she left it at his sister’s house?).
You can watch the music video here!
“Blank Space”
1989 was an album so stacked with hits that Swift could’ve simply picked all five tracks from that one work. Still, if a single song had to be chosen, “Blank Space” was absolutely the right one. The lyrics are playful and mischievous with a cutting satirical side, as Swift used her words to paint a picture of the chaotic image the press had hoisted upon her at the time.
It’s not difficult to imagine Lori Harvey’s gorgeous Swarovski statement necklace from her Mexico shoot being worn by the singer-songwriter’s alter ego in the music video, which fully embraces the lyrical message through visual splendor. The model’s black Yevrah Swim one-piece is also chic and elegant, further matching the song’s opulent aura.
You can watch the music video here!
“Anti-Hero”
While all of Swift’s songs are relatable in their own way, few opening lyrics hit harder than “I have this thing where I get older, but just never wiser.”
The aesthetic for her “Anti-Hero” music video was equally relatable, with the superstar channeling a 1970s chic aesthetic in her wardrobe’s warm color scheme and her many sparkling, striped ensembles, which were not dissimilar to the DEPAREL bikini Alix Earle modeled for her return to the brand in Jamaica. Posing for SI Swimsuit a second time after debuting as the first-ever digital cover model, the content creator soaked in all of the sun rays and good vibes while on the set.
You can watch the music video here!
“Love Story”
While Swift found success with her singles “Tim McGraw” and “Teardrops on My Guitar” from her self-titled debut album, there’s no denying that her mainstream breakout moment happened with the release of her sophomore effort Fearless—and even more specifically, her smash hit “Love Story.”
Few SI Swimsuit shoots embody the dreamy, romantic vibes of the iconic love song like Josephine Skriver’s trek to Sacramento, Calif., with the brand. From the crisp, cream-colored two-piece from Tropic of C to the knee-high riding boots from Ariat to the literal horse (Literal! Horse!), this shoot positively screamed “Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone...”
You can watch the music video here!
“The Last Great American Dynasty”
We know what you’re thinking, and yes, we did select this ensemble to represent this song solely because of the “key lime green” lyric. Joking aside, “The Last Great American Dynasty” is one of Swift’s classic story-style tracks, weaving in the history of Holiday House in Rhode Island and its previous owner, Rebekah Harkness. Through the lyrics, Swift revealed that she now owns the house, continuing its storied history of independent women who have “a marvelous time ruining everything.”
Lauren Chan’s lime-green swimsuit from Norma Kamali, merged with the beautiful, vibrant beaches of Mexico, definitely encapsulated the lyrics of the song and the strength, resilience and self-certainty behind the lyrics—even if the model didn’t steal anyone’s dog to dye key lime green.