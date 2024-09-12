Taylor Swift’s VMAs Look Is So ‘Clueless’- and ‘Reputation’-Coded
Everyone’s talking about Taylor Swift’s look at the MTV Video Music Awards last night—and the fact that she broke numerous records and tied Beyoncé for the most VMA awards with her whopping total count of 30.
The 34-year-old arrived at the UBS Arena in New York on Sept. 11, and all eyes were on her as she donned a unique, edgy and certainly headline-worthy ensemble that most definitely was a teaser for her highly-anticipated Reputation (Taylor’s Version) album. The ensemble also gave a not-so-subtle nod to the 1995 classic film Clueless. And while we can’t exactly figure out why, we do know one thing for sure: nothing the mastermind does is for no reason.
The 14-time Grammy Award-winner donned a yellow-and-black plaid corset top (just like Cher Horowitz’s schoolgirl outfit from the film) that flared out into an open front floor-length skirt. Under the cloak-like top, she wore black leather hot pants and over-the-knee scrunchy black boots. She accessorized with fingerless leather gloves with wrap-around straps that trailed all the way up to her biceps, a matching plaid choker necklace, and black stud earrings with a yellow jewel in the center.
Swift’s glam certainly matched the drama of the custom Dior outfit, and she traded her signature red lip and fierce cat eye for a smokey, black liner and shadow moment and an autumn-ready matte terracotta-brown lip.
Swift, who is dating NFL player Travis Kelce, walked away with seven awards last night, including those for Artist of the Year and Best Pop. She and musician Post Malone, who worked together for The Tortured Poets Department track “Fortnight,” won Best Collaboration, Video of the Year, Best Direction, Best Editing and Song of the Summer.