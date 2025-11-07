Swimsuit

TCU Game-Day Outfit Essentials, Featuring Laid-Back Sporty Styles and Girly Aesthetics

Here’s how to dress prior to kickoff, courtesy of SI Swimsuit’s fashion team.

Cara O’Bleness

TCU tailgate fashion
TCU tailgate fashion / Farfetch, Converse, SKIMS, AKILA and FWRD

SI Swimsuit’s Big 12 Tailgate Tour has been on the road since early October, and this weekend, we’re heading to Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. On Saturday, Nov. 8, join SI Swimsuit for a pregame tailgate in partnership with Batiste that you truly won’t want to miss. We’ll be at TCU’s Riff Ram Row from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow.

In addition to hair touch-ups and giveaways, Katie Austin, Ellie Thumann and Remi Bader will be on site, participating in meet-and-greets with fans and posing for photos with fellow tailgaters. Stop by and mingle and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram for surprise announcements ahead of time!

When it comes to getting dressed for game day, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, have put together the ultimate mood board for TCU fans. Whether you gravitate toward a sporty aesthetic or a more girly vibe, there’s surely a look for you below.

Girly on game day

Girly game day style
Girly game day style / Boot Barn, My Mum Made It, Jimmy Fairly and Revolve

Collar Fitted Frill Dress, $140 (mymum-madeit.com)

White dress
My Mum Made It

“This white ruffle mini is the perfect LWD for game day,” Zamet says. “The Peter Pan collar and fitted bodice adds a great touch of southern charm.”

Bessette Shoulder Bag, $263 (revolve.com)

Purple bag
Revolve

“The cutest little purple bag!” Zamet declares of the above purse. “A light lavender suede exterior is the perfect transitional piece for the season change.”

Black Star Women’s Victoria Western Boots, $299.95 (bootbarn.com)

Western boots
Boot Barn

“TCU purple boots with embroidering details adds just the right amount of country flare,” she notes. “Pair with any simple dress (like the white one above) and you are ready to cheer TCU on!”

The Elvie Sunglasses, $175 (jimmyfairly.com)

Sunglasses
Jimmy Fairly

“Jimmy Fairly frames are the most versatile out there,” Zamet states. “These small oval tortoise frames are so easy to style for everyday!”

Sporty spice vibes

TCU sporty ensemble
TCU sporty ensemble / Farfetch, Converse, SKIMS, AKILA and FWRD

Supreme x Nike SS25 - Purple Track Jacket, $245 (farfetch.com)

Purple Nike jacket
Farfetch

“This vintage-inspired Nike windbreaker is perfect as we get onto the cooler months!” Zamet declares. “The adjustable elastic waist allows for versatile styling whether bringing it cropped or keeping it long for an oversized look.”

Cotton Rib Onesie, $78 (skims.com)

Black onesie
SKIMS

“This cotton SKIMS onesie makes for a playful and sporty look,” she adds. “One-pieces are the best way to look perfect without needing to try so hard. Layer with your favorite jacket and you are set for game day!”

Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Canvas, $75 (converse.com)

Black Converse
Converse

“Classic Converse never miss,” Zamet says. “The hightop and platform provide an edgier feel that can effortlessly bring any outfit to the next level.”

St. Agni East West Baguette Shoulder Bag, $328 (fwrd.com)

Black purse
FWRD

This black bag is anything but basic, and will carry all of your game day essentials in a stadium-friendly size.

Dillinger Sunglasses, $140 (akila.la)

Sunglasses
AKILA

“A colored frame is a great way to incorporate school colors to any look!” Zamet notes. “These AKILA glasses are edgy and give cool girl with the purple tinted frames.”

