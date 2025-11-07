TCU Game-Day Outfit Essentials, Featuring Laid-Back Sporty Styles and Girly Aesthetics
SI Swimsuit’s Big 12 Tailgate Tour has been on the road since early October, and this weekend, we’re heading to Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. On Saturday, Nov. 8, join SI Swimsuit for a pregame tailgate in partnership with Batiste that you truly won’t want to miss. We’ll be at TCU’s Riff Ram Row from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow.
In addition to hair touch-ups and giveaways, Katie Austin, Ellie Thumann and Remi Bader will be on site, participating in meet-and-greets with fans and posing for photos with fellow tailgaters. Stop by and mingle and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram for surprise announcements ahead of time!
When it comes to getting dressed for game day, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, have put together the ultimate mood board for TCU fans. Whether you gravitate toward a sporty aesthetic or a more girly vibe, there’s surely a look for you below.
Girly on game day
Collar Fitted Frill Dress, $140 (mymum-madeit.com)
“This white ruffle mini is the perfect LWD for game day,” Zamet says. “The Peter Pan collar and fitted bodice adds a great touch of southern charm.”
Bessette Shoulder Bag, $263 (revolve.com)
“The cutest little purple bag!” Zamet declares of the above purse. “A light lavender suede exterior is the perfect transitional piece for the season change.”
Black Star Women’s Victoria Western Boots, $299.95 (bootbarn.com)
“TCU purple boots with embroidering details adds just the right amount of country flare,” she notes. “Pair with any simple dress (like the white one above) and you are ready to cheer TCU on!”
The Elvie Sunglasses, $175 (jimmyfairly.com)
“Jimmy Fairly frames are the most versatile out there,” Zamet states. “These small oval tortoise frames are so easy to style for everyday!”
Sporty spice vibes
Supreme x Nike SS25 - Purple Track Jacket, $245 (farfetch.com)
“This vintage-inspired Nike windbreaker is perfect as we get onto the cooler months!” Zamet declares. “The adjustable elastic waist allows for versatile styling whether bringing it cropped or keeping it long for an oversized look.”
Cotton Rib Onesie, $78 (skims.com)
“This cotton SKIMS onesie makes for a playful and sporty look,” she adds. “One-pieces are the best way to look perfect without needing to try so hard. Layer with your favorite jacket and you are set for game day!”
Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Canvas, $75 (converse.com)
“Classic Converse never miss,” Zamet says. “The hightop and platform provide an edgier feel that can effortlessly bring any outfit to the next level.”
St. Agni East West Baguette Shoulder Bag, $328 (fwrd.com)
This black bag is anything but basic, and will carry all of your game day essentials in a stadium-friendly size.
Dillinger Sunglasses, $140 (akila.la)
“A colored frame is a great way to incorporate school colors to any look!” Zamet notes. “These AKILA glasses are edgy and give cool girl with the purple tinted frames.”