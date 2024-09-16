Swimsuit

The 9 Best-Dressed Stars at the 2024 Emmy Awards

Hollywood’s greatest did not come to play with their fashion at the ceremony in Los Angeles last night.

Ananya Panchal

Eiza González, Ayo Edebiri and Ilona Maher
Eiza González, Ayo Edebiri and Ilona Maher / Michael Buckner/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

The 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were held on Sunday evening, and TV stars brought out their best looks to the red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Father and son duo Eugene and Dan Levy proved to be hilarious, perfect choices for cohosts, The Bear swept the event once again, and the fashion certainly was headline-worthy.

Hollywood’s biggest stars weren’t afraid to play with texture, colors and fun silhouettes and no one played it safe. From bedazzled numbers to lots of pink, here are some of our favorite looks of the night.

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri / Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Bear star, who once again swept the Emmys with her castmates with 11 total wins for the show, sizzled in this unique, custom sequined Bottega Veneta number.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Morning Show star, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, looked breathtaking in this slightly sheer, crystal-embellished Oscar de la Renta gown.

Anna Sawai

Anna Sawai
Anna Sawai / Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series winner, who was honored for her role as Toda Mariko in Shōgun, looked gorgeous and powerful in this red mermaid silhouette gown from Vera Wang.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep / Disney/Stewart Cook/Getty Images

This Emmy-nominated Barbie (for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series) meant business in her Alexander McQueen power suit.

Eiza González

Eiza González
Eiza González / Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The actress stole the show on the red carpet in this strapless, plunging sparkly Tamara Ralph pink gown, paired with a matching dramatic feathered maxi coat draped around her arms.

Greta Lee

Greta Lee
Greta Lee / Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

The Morning Show actress and nominee was an icy blue angel in this elegant and futuristic high-neck cut-out gown from Loewe, styled by Danielle Goldberg with matching metallic heels.

Aja Naomi King

Aja Naomi King
Aja Naomi King / Unique Nicole/Getty Images

The Lessons in Chemistry star, who was nominated for her first Emmy Award last night, dazzled in this baby pink high-low strapless gown from Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher / Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit’s September digital issue cover girl and the pro rugby player, who hosted the red carpet for Access Hollywood last night, looked like an absolute queen in this royal blue gown. The velvet peplum gown was vintage Oscar de la Renta, sourced from the Albright Fashion Library in Los Angeles.

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi / Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images

The 2023 SI Swimsuit model kept it classy and minimal in this slim-fitting sparkly silver strapless gown from Brunello Cucinelli. The mom of one, who presented at last night’s event, kept her accessories minimal.

