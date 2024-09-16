The 9 Best-Dressed Stars at the 2024 Emmy Awards
The 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were held on Sunday evening, and TV stars brought out their best looks to the red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Father and son duo Eugene and Dan Levy proved to be hilarious, perfect choices for cohosts, The Bear swept the event once again, and the fashion certainly was headline-worthy.
Hollywood’s biggest stars weren’t afraid to play with texture, colors and fun silhouettes and no one played it safe. From bedazzled numbers to lots of pink, here are some of our favorite looks of the night.
Ayo Edebiri
The Bear star, who once again swept the Emmys with her castmates with 11 total wins for the show, sizzled in this unique, custom sequined Bottega Veneta number.
Jennifer Aniston
The Morning Show star, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, looked breathtaking in this slightly sheer, crystal-embellished Oscar de la Renta gown.
Anna Sawai
The Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series winner, who was honored for her role as Toda Mariko in Shōgun, looked gorgeous and powerful in this red mermaid silhouette gown from Vera Wang.
Meryl Streep
This Emmy-nominated Barbie (for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series) meant business in her Alexander McQueen power suit.
Eiza González
The actress stole the show on the red carpet in this strapless, plunging sparkly Tamara Ralph pink gown, paired with a matching dramatic feathered maxi coat draped around her arms.
Greta Lee
The Morning Show actress and nominee was an icy blue angel in this elegant and futuristic high-neck cut-out gown from Loewe, styled by Danielle Goldberg with matching metallic heels.
Aja Naomi King
The Lessons in Chemistry star, who was nominated for her first Emmy Award last night, dazzled in this baby pink high-low strapless gown from Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.
Ilona Maher
SI Swimsuit’s September digital issue cover girl and the pro rugby player, who hosted the red carpet for Access Hollywood last night, looked like an absolute queen in this royal blue gown. The velvet peplum gown was vintage Oscar de la Renta, sourced from the Albright Fashion Library in Los Angeles.
Padma Lakshmi
The 2023 SI Swimsuit model kept it classy and minimal in this slim-fitting sparkly silver strapless gown from Brunello Cucinelli. The mom of one, who presented at last night’s event, kept her accessories minimal.