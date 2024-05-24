Swimsuit

This Brooks Nader-Loved Swimwear Brand Is Having a Major Memorial Day Sale

SAME has the cutest bikinis, one-pieces and monokinis for summer.

Ananya Panchal

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

The sun is starting to shine, and as summer approaches, you deserve a little beach vacation (or staycation). Memorial Day is right around the corner, and luxury swimwear brand SAME is having a seasonal sale to celebrate now through May 27, with up to 75% off of everything online.

The company, known for their chic, classy, timeless styles and quiet luxury-inspired looks, is one of SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader’s favorites. The 2023 cover girl has even put her younger sisters onto the SAME train, and it’s time for you to hop on, too.

Below are four stunning items we’re definitely picking up during the current sale.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

SAME Rosette Off Shoulder One-Piece, $396 (samelosangeles.com)

This classy suit offers the perfect feminine twist on the go-to black one-piece.

SAME Colorblock One-Piece Nautical Stripe, $156 (samelosangeles.com)

The most perfect family-friendly suit for your next boat day!

SAME Rosette Triangle Top, $120 and ’90s Bottoms in Scarlett Red, $112 (samelosangeles.com)

There’s nothing hotter than a dainty red bikini. Cool off by the water in this stunning, best-selling set, now in a trendy and fun color.

SAME Spiral Halter One-Piece in Faux Suede Cream, $220 (samelosangeles.com)

Be prepared to hear “Where did you get that?” a million times. This sexy white monokini is not for those who don’t like attention.

Shop the full collection at samelosangeles.com.

