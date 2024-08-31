This Dua Lipa-Approved Red Bralette Is on Sale Now: Get It Here
Dua Lipa turned 29 last weekend and she‘s making sure the whole internet knows just how fun of an affair the celebratory trip to Ibiza was. The London native, who is a three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, rang in her big day by soaking up some sun and getting some R&R. She later switched gears, serving major party girl energy and it girl vibes in a mesh ensemble. In her third and most recent photo dump, Lipa showed off more bits and pieces from her vacation, in addition to her super sculpted abs, slim figure and gorgeous sun-kissed summertime glow.
“never not having fun,” Lipa captioned the Instagram carousel that she shared with her 87.7 million followers. The singer, who dropped her third studio album, Radical Optimism, in May, donned lots of cute bikinis throughout the slides. In one pic, she paired a loose unbuttoned white shirt with blue denim shorts, and in one of the final pics, she donned this super cute and cozy red hot set.
Rat Boi Scoop Back Bralette in Cherry, $30 (ratboi.com)
This flattering scoop bralette is made from Rat Boi’s signature soft, breathable cotton fabric and offers lightweight support. The top comes in tons of different colors, though only the red one is on sale, and each piece features a sweet white lace trim and a cute satin rosette detail front and center.
“Happy birthday to our favorite Leo queen @dualipa❤️❤️❤️,” Rat Boi captioned their own IG post of the set.
Shop more from the brand at ratboi.com.