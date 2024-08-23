Dua Lipa Turns 29 in Neon Orange Designer Two-Piece and Fishnet Cover-Up
Dua Lipa loves a solid string bikini. And, while most of the time she opts for (relatively) affordable options like two-pieces from Heavy Manners, the “Don’t Start Now” singer obviously had to go all out for her 29th birthday on Thursday. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist shared the most stunning series of photos on Instagram for her big day. She donned a beautiful metallic bright orange bikini from Gucci (€620), complete with the luxury fashion house’s signature GG monogram print.
The stylish set, featured super cute, glamorous gold ring details on both pieces. The London native, who is of Albanian descent, showed off her slim, sculpted figure and sun-kissed glow as she posed on a massive brown round table with a ton of pink and red balloons around her and lush green palm trees and blue skies behind her. Lipa, who released her third studio album, Radical Optimism (which peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart) in May, completed the look with a sparkly black mesh fishnet tank top. She accessorized with a chunky gold link Versace necklace, statement silver rings, a beautiful designer watch and a slick back ponytail with three sleek braids.
“29!!!! And life just keeps getting better 💕💗💖💞💓 thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I love you guys xxx 🎂🎂🎂🦁🦁🎈🎈🎈🎈,” the Barbie and Argylle actress gushed in her caption.
“happy birthday princess,” DJ Diplo commented.
“Aww happy birthday beautiful!!!!!,” singer Julia Michaels exclaimed.
“Happy birthday ❤️ I love you!! 🎂❤️,” Anabella Landa chimed.
“HAPPY DUA DAY 🎂,” Pabllo Vittar wished.