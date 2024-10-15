This Floral, Frilly Bandeau Two-Piece Katie Austin Wore in Portugal Is a Cottagecore Dream
SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin made her debut with the franchise in 2021, through the Swim Search. She went on to co-win the open casting call and then was named co-Rookie of the Year in 2022 after her marvelous feature with James Macari in Montenegro. Last year, the fitness guru, who has cemented herself as a workout content creator, brought her contagious smile and radiant energy to the Dominican Republic for a fun and flirty Barbiecore-inspired feature. For the 2024 issue, which marked the publication’s 60th anniversary, the 31-year-old traveled to Portugal with Ben Watts.
With a backdrop of beautiful landscapes, lush greenery and dreamy riverfronts of Porto and the North, Austin stunned in a series of super cute and feminine cottagecore and balletcore outfits, including this sweet green floral set from Blackbough Swim.
Blackbough Swim Palmo Bandeau Top Nantucket, $55 and Candice Cheeky Ruffled Bottoms Nantucket, $55 (blackboughswim.com)
This pretty set features a ruched sweetheart-style bandeau top and high-leg hipster bottoms with a subtle lace trim, ruffled hem and dainty bow detail in the center. Each piece from the brand is made from 80% recycled materials, so you can feel good about your purchase.
Today, Austin has built her platform around sharing the most delicious, nutritious recipes and at-home exercise videos suitable for a variety of fitness levels. She is the creator of the Katie Austin App, home to more than 400 on-demand workouts, which she is constantly revamping in order to make healthy living effective and accessible for all. This year, the model, who tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Lane Armstrong in May, has been on sold-out live workout tours across the country.
“Rather than empowering girls, my goal with my platform is to show them the power they already have within themselves through movement and fuel. I love teaching my community how confident, strong and powerful a workout can make you feel. It can change your day around! Through my recipes, I try to teach my audience how cooking healthy can be realistic and delicious. Adding both exercise and good nutrients to your life can make you more positive, give you energy—that’s how I hope to empower," she explained. “My whole goal in life is to reach more women to make them feel their best self. I want to show everyone out there life is worth living to the fullest.”