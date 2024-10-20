This Stunning Emerald Cut-Out One-Piece Angel Reese Wore in Los Angeles Is on Sale Now
Angel Reese is a trailblazer on and off the court. The WNBA rookie, who was the No. 7 pick during this year’s historic draft, had a phenomenal debut season with the Chicago Sky. The 2023 SI Swimsuit model traveled to Los Angeles with photographer Yu Tsai last year, hot off of LSU’s NCAA women’s basketball championship, for her brand debut.
The Maryland native has cemented her status as a style icon and continues to inspire through her influence in sports and fashion. From versatile pre-game looks to jaw-dropping red carpet moments, she‘s never not slaying. And the Reebok ambassador‘s colorful SI Swimsuit feature in California was no exception. Check out this stunning dark green one-piece she wore on location that’s on sale now.
Louisa Ballou Cut-Out Embellished Swimsuit, $190 (net-a-porter.com)
This luxurious one-piece comes in a stunning, regal emerald shade and includes the most beautiful gold O-ring details on the chest and hip. It features daring cut-outs and is made from the designer brand’s signature smoothing stretch fabric.
While on set, Reese revealed that posing in a bikini was something new for her. However, the 22-year-old quickly felt comfortable with the fun and friendly vibes created while on set with the magazine’s team.
“I had on thong bathing suits and I didn’t think I was going to be comfortable, but [everyone] made me feel really comfortable. I work out a lot. I embrace my body and who I am and every mark on my body. I probably feel the sexiest in a bathing suit,” she stated.
Reese is truly shifting the narrative on what it means to be a female athlete while proving that strength and skill on the court can coexist with fashion-forward confidence and personal style.
“I am unapologetically Angel. I am a queen. I am confident. I am strong. I am who I am,” she gushed. “The biggest takeaway I want people to know [from my SI Swimsuit images] is you can be girly off the court and still have swag and just be who you are. I mean, I embrace my body and who I am and on the court I can still ball. I am 6’3″, I work out a lot so why not show it? I got a nice little body. When I go to the beach or go to the pool and everybody’s looking, it’s like, ‘damn, you sexy girl.’”