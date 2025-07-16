This Tennis Trio Graced SI Swimsuit’s 2017 Issue and Came Out on Top
This triple threat of athletes may be fierce competitors on the tennis court, but did you know that they also brought their A-game in front of our camera lens?
Check out these snapshots from the magazine’s 2017 issue, where Caroline Wozniacki, Serena Williams and Genie Bouchard graced the pages of SI Swimsuit together.
Caroline Wozniacki
For Wozniacki’s third feature in SI Swimsuit (having made her debut in 2015), the four-time Olympian stepped onto set and radiated pure confidence as she played with blow-up floats and splashed in the turquoise Caribbean waters.
“I think the first year I came in, I was a little bit shy,” the athlete reflected on-set, calling her 2016 feature in body paint “completely outside of [her] comfort zone”. For year three, she remarked, “I think I’m feeling more comfortable [...] knowing my body more and what angles and stuff works. And I think I’m just enjoying kind of having fun with it and taking chances.”
View Wozniacki’s full gallery from Turks & Caicos here.
Serena Williams
When Serena Williams graced the shoreline with SI Swimsuit, the legendary athlete told the brand a shocking sentiment about her shoot. When asked which is more “nerve-racking,” her time on set or playing at the US Open, Williams responded, “Each situation brings its own set of challenges, but I honestly think SI is more nerve-racking just because it’s so iconic.”
As for her goals with the shoot, the model told PEOPLE, “I want people to come away with the fact that it’s okay to be comfortable in your body. I’m not a size two. It’s okay to look good and feel good and I’m strong.”
View Williams’s full gallery from Turks & Caicos here.
Genie Bouchard
Bouchard made her introduction with the magazine during this tropical shoot on the coast, and returned to the fold again the following year in Aruba. During her debut, the model disclosed the resounding reaction from her loved ones on the milestone.
“The first reaction from my friends and family was just complete shock!” Bouchard told the magazine. “Everyone was so supportive and thought the pics looked great. And proud that I could crossover and achieve something so big like this outside of the tennis world. As for my fans, they went completely nuts. They had never seen me in a shoot like this before, so I think they were really happy.”