Tinashe Goes Full ‘Nasty Girl’ in Crop Top Looks, Tropical Vibes to Celebrate End of Year
Tinashe, who made her debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2021 when photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla., bids a farewell to 2024 with an Instagram post that serves as her trip down memory lane. From performing in front of thousands to going on various trips around the world, Tinashe clearly had a magnificent year. But there was nothing better than the number of first-class outfits the “Nasty” artist wore, including her most recent Instagram show-stoppers.
As a 2024 parting gift, Tinashe gave her Instagram followers a look at some of her stylish ensembles they might not have gotten a chance to see just yet. First, she highlighted an outfit that included a white fur coat, hunter-green crop top tee and camouflage pants. Sitting mighty cozy on her late-night boat ride, she opted to keep it chill with white socks on her feet and a black clutch bag on the side. The best accessory of this look was her ice-cold beverage which certainly kept her hydrated on her excursion.
In another photo in the series above, the singer highlighted a cap that is far too trendy for fans not to want to get their hands on. The hat––with the words “I made the nasty list” plastered on the front––will be a must-buy for next year’s holiday season—or ASAP if you can’t wait. Honestly, this hat could certainly be worn year-round as you embrace your inner Tinashe.
In addition to the dope hat, the dark green bikini top she wore in the snap only highlights what a fashionista Tinashe truly is. Her fans would agree with this sentiment.
“Slide 3 and 7 😍🖤😍,” one comment pointed out, begging for other fans to pay attention to.
“So proud of you!! 🙌🏽👑 2024 was your year, and 2025 will be your year again with even more blessings and abundance!! ✨ Have a great and safe time overseas 🫶🏽🌐,” one fan beautifully wrote.
“I can’t wait for more tinashe in 2025 ❤️❤️,” another fan wished.
Another look in the photo carousel showed Tinashe posing for a mirror selfie in a burnt red crop jacket featuring a few clasps in the middle to keep it together and furry accents.
What else Tinashe has in store for the new year—beyond her continued Match My Freak World Tour—is anyone’s guess at the moment. However, if this post, and the one she also shared, seen down below, is but an inkling of what’s to come, it’s clear the artist plans on making even more viral hits, traveling to even more tropical hotspots around the world and, most importantly, smiling even harder than she has before.
Last but not least, putting together iconic outfits is at the top of Tinashe’s agenda as there’s no doubt this star will continue to deliver ‘fits that require fans to pick their mouths off the floor. Fingers crossed she releases a lookbook for all to follow in 2025.