Tracee Ellis Ross Rings in 53rd Birthday Poolside, Proves Age Is Nothing But a Number

The actress celebrated her special day on Oct. 29.

Tracee Ellis Ross is aging like the finest of wines. The actress turned 53 yesterday, Oct. 29, and turned up the heat on Instagram with a poolside bikini pic. In the cover snap, she posed in the cutest multicolored string bikini, flaunting her slim, sculpted figure and fresh fall glow as she struck a smoldering gaze for the camera.

Several other bikini pics followed—from animal-print suits and bubblegum pink looks to sleek, solid one-pieces and dazzling floral numbers. And, she even tossed in a few adorable throwback pics to her childhood days, proving she’s always been a water and adventure lover.

“In honor of this water baby’s 53rd birthday, please enjoy this bathing suit retrospective spanning 1978-2025 #scorpioseason,” Ross captioned the carousel shared with her 11.5 million followers.

Tons of fellow A-listers and fans commented, sending well-wishes and chiming in about how fabulous the Black-ish star looked. Her long, dark hair was pulled back into a bun, and she opted for a bare face, showcasing her chiseled bone structure, flawless skin and undeniable beauty.

“Gurl! You were born to wear very little!!! 🥳😍🔥🎂🎈🎉🎊❤️,” Padma Lakshmi commented.

“Just like a fine wine mama 🔥🔥🔥,” Lais Ribeiro added.

“Fine wine 🔥,” Karla Welch agreed.

“😍😍😍Birthday babe !!!! Happy happy !!!!” Janelle Monae exclaimed.

“Category is BODY & birthday queen is serving it!!! 🔥🎊💛🥰,” her haircare brand Pattern Beauty gushed. She launched the label in 2019.

“Yeah ma’am!!! And the beautiful thing is that the confidence has remained the same! (Shoot, it might be even badder now!!),” Bozoma Saint John wrote.

“You are the example, sis! The fine single rich auntie life 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽,” one fan declared.

Ross has previously spoken about how much of a blessing she views aging as. And, with time, she has only grown more comfortable in her skin.

“I personally have always loved getting older, like genuinely, I think it’s an honor to get older. Not everybody gets to get older, and I’m not sure why we don’t look at it that way,” she shared. “I know we are obsessed with youth. I would not go back if you paid me. Sure, my skin was tighter. Sure, my legs held muscle in a different way. I intuitively know how to handle things that used to baffle me. I know when it’s time to leave a party. I know that ‘no’ is a complete sentence. And this is wonderful.”

