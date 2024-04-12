Vanessa Hudgens Displays Baby Bump in Fitted Chocolate Brown Off-the-Shoulder Maxi
Only a month ago, American actress Vanessa Hudgens made her pregnancy announcement on the Oscars red carpet. In a black fitted gown, the 35-year-old made it known that she is expecting her first child with her husband, American professional baseball player Cole Tucker, 27.
Now, a month later, the High School Musical star is yet again putting her bump on display. For a date night out with Tucker, the actress threw on a chocolate brown fitted gown featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and side slit. She dressed the elegant number down with a messy up-do and a minimal face of makeup. She rounded out the look with lime green nails and some touches of gold, including a pair of dainty hoops and a thick gold bangle.
Since the pregnancy announcement last month, Hudgens has been fully embracing her bump in her fashion choices—including a flouncy floral mini and a sleek black mini dress and blazer—and social media posts, and her style is just as elegant as ever.
Hudgens and Tucker tied the knot last December after about three years of dating. The ceremony, which took place in the Mayan jungle outside of Tulum, Mexico, was a testament to her airy, ethereal style, and a beautiful one at that.
Though she’s been showing off her baby bump, the actress hasn’t shared much detail about her pregnancy aside from the initial announcement. We look forward to more glimpses of the glowing mother-to-be in her best maternity fashion in the weeks to come.