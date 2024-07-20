We’re Loving Skylar Diggins-Smith’s Pre-Game Hot Pink Barbiecore Power Suit
Skylar Diggins-Smith is busting out the Barbiecore, perfectly mixing the trend with corporate wear and bringing it all to the WNBA. The Seattle Storm guard posed in front of a sign at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on July 16 ahead of her game against the Sparks, which ended in an 89-83 win for the Storm.
The 33-year-old donned a vibrant hot pink MSGM power suit, featuring a boxy longline blazer, matching tailored pants and white Puma sneakers with magenta shoelaces to (literally) tie the look together. The Indiana native accessorized with a silver metal choker necklace, sleek black wire-rim sunglasses and an iridescent cross-body purse from Luar.
The one-time SI Swimsuit model worked with stylist Kristine Anigwe to carefully curate an ensemble that expertly blended feminine and masculine apparel.
“Art value,” the mom of two, who shares her kids with husband and former college football player Daniel Smith, captioned an Instagram carousel of the look.
“Pretty in pink 😮💨,” Kiana Williams commented.
Diggins-Smith uses her platform to advocate for women in sports and equality. She’s also been nailing her street style and pre-game fashion for years, and we’re constantly inspired by her unique, bold personal style.
“Basketball is the intersection of culture, fashion, and sports—they go hand in hand. It dictates the kicks on your feet to the colors people wear. It has the power of influencing trends. I love playing with style. I like to be comfortable and express myself through fashion,” she shared. “There are ways to make every trend your own, and that’s the beauty of fashion—there are truly no rules. The more experience I gain and the older I get, the more comfortable I am in my skin. I don’t think it matters if someone is an all-star, a mother or any other label. The key to style is expressing one’s most authentic self.”