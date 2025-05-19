5 Fierce and Stunning Photos From Rayna Vallandingham’s SI Swimsuit Debut
Rayna Vallandingham is an absolute powerhouse with a number of impressive accolades under her belt. Her newest venture? A spot in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue. The 22-year-old 13-time Tae Kwon Do World Champion and 4th-degree black belt jetted off to Jamaica earlier this year for her rookie shoot, posing for Yu Tsai in a variety of bold colors and trendy styles. See just one of our favorite photos below and keep scrolling for more.
Vallandingham began practicing Tae Kwon Do at the age of 2 and won her first World Championship when she was 8. She then went on to become the youngest black belt martial artist to win 12 World Championship titles when she was 20. Venturing into the world of internet influencing and acting, the California native has dreams of becoming an action star. And with a role in the final season of Cobra Kai, she’s definitely on her way.
In Jamaica, Vallandingham proved her strength and charm with incredible poses and moves. even incorporating her love for her sport into the shoot.
Influenced by the Jamaican flag and Rastafarian culture, the SI Swimsuit fashion team styled Vallandingham—and other models who posed in Jamaica—in beachy colors and a lot of crochet, among other fabrics. The content creator channeled tropical, effortless beauty on a boat and in the water.
While chatting with SI Swimsuit on the red carpet ahead of the 2025 issue launch party in New York on Thursday night, Vallandingham shared that her favorite looks from her rookie shoot were on the boat. “I felt so sexy, and those were the first looks we did, so it was perfect,” she said.
Vallandingham joins six other rookies for this year’s SI Swimsuit issue, including Denise Bidot, Ming Lee Simmons, Parris Goebel and Nazanin Mandi, who also shot in Jamaica, as well as twins Elisha and Renne Herbert, who traveled to Switzerland for their debut.
Getting to join the magazine could only be described by Vallandingham in one word: “Indescribable.”
“I didn’t have a lot of time to process because I literally got booked for the shoot two days before I left for Jamaica,” she explained on the red carpet. “So I screamed, got on a plane, shot and now here I am, and I don’t know what’s happened. It’s [been] such a beautiful whirlwind. Every single woman here is not only stunning but also so kind. The whole SI [Swimsuit] team is amazing. It’s just been such a blast.”
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online and at select newsstands now. Order your copy here.