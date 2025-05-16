Cameron Brink’s Fiancé Ben Felter Gushes Over Her Jaw-Dropping SI Swimsuit Debut
Cameron Brink makes her debut in SI Swimsuit for the 2025 issue, out this week, and is unsurprisingly causing a buzz. The Los Angeles Sparks forward, who was the second overall pick at the 2024 WNBA draft, traveled to Florida last fall for a breathtaking photo shoot, posing for photographer Ben Horton. At The Boca Raton, she showed off her incredible, toned figure and undeniable face card in a variety of different styles and colors.
The 23-year-old all but broke the internet when the first sneak peeks were released in November, and all eyes are on her again as her full gallery of images came out this week alongside the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue. The Stanford alum, who will make her debut in the Unrivaled team with the Lunar Owls next year, shared photos from her feature to social media, leaving her fans and friends jaw dropped.
One person in particular who couldn’t be more obsessed with Brink’s SI Swimsuit debut is her fiancé Ben Felter. The two met at Stanford and got engaged in September in Paris. Yes, they’re that adorable. Dropping into the comments section on the post above, Felter couldn’t help but comment a simple yet effective: “Beauty beyond words.”
Fellow WNBA players also shared love for Brink’s SI Swimsuit spread, with Sparks teammate Kelsey Plum commenting, “😩😍😭🔥🔥🔥😜🙈😎😉❤️❤️😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”
Indiana Fever’s Lexie Hull wrote, “Perfection 🤯🤯🤯,” while Minnesota Lynx player and Unrivaled cofounder Napheesa Collier added, “Stunning 😍.”
See Brink’s full gallery of photos here.
The official Los Angeles Sparks Instagram account came by to support Brink as well, commenting three heart eyes emojis.
Meanwhile, fellow SI Swimsuit models like Olivia Ponton and Anna Hall—the latter of whom also makes her debut in the 2025 magazine—also shared support for the basketball player.
While on set with SI Swimsuit, Brink addressed the difficulties that come with being a female athlete—and how great it feels to overcome insecurities.
“I think it's always really hard to be a woman in this world, but especially, you know, a female athlete,” she shared. “And am I supposed to look more feminine? Am I supposed to look more athletic? What’s the balance? What do people think? My femininity, I hold that very close to my self-image. It’s definitely gone back and forth. I think every female athlete has had a really rough go with body image, but I’m definitely glad I’ve gotten to a really good place, and I’m able to do stuff like this with SI Swimsuit, and it’s just very empowering. So I hope everyone can get to a point like this.”
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.