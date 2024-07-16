We’ve Found Our New Poolside Style Inspo in Alix Earle’s Euro Summer Fashion
Alix Earle has had a big summer thus far: an SI Swimsuit debut, an appearance at the brand’s Miami Swim Week runway fashion show and, most recently, a long European adventure with her boyfriend, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios.
And the best part of it all—aside from the aesthetically pleasing content that she’s been sharing on her social media platforms—is the incredible fashion inspiration that we’re taking from her adventures. The 23-year-old has a chic aesthetic, and her outfits are always planned and executed to a tee.
As she’s been making her way from Florida to Europe and back, we’ve been taking notes. And though she’s back in the United States now, we’re happy to report that she’s not yet done sharing travel content. While we found each outfit from Earle’s trip to France and Italy as inspiring as the next, it is one particular look she shared on Instagram that we will be taking as future poolside style inspo.
Earle stepped out for a beachfront afternoon in St. Tropez in a ruched halter top, which she paired with a matching maxi skirt, a gold braided handbag and fine gold jewelry. By no means over the top, the look was perfectly curated to turn heads—and that it certainly did.
Earle deemed the photos that she shared on Instagram “leftovers from the euro summer tour.” And while she’s no longer on that tour, we hope the content isn’t quite at an end. After all, we’ll take all the seasonal fashion inspo we can get.