We’re Obsessed With Dua Lipa’s Embossed Leather Pants and New Chaotic Photo Dump
Dua Lipa just dropped another photo dump—and as always, her off-duty style is serving. In the cover snap, the 29-year-old lounged in the backseat of a moving car, her long legs stretched upward to spotlight her edgy black Chrome Hearts Cross Patch Leather Pants. The Albanian pop star, who was born and raised in London, paired them with a simple white tee and chic pointed-toe Maison Margiela x Christian Louboutin Martinloula pumps.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
In the next slide, Lipa showed off her sculpted midriff in a mirror selfie, styling a cozy pinstripe pajama set with the shirt unbuttoned at the bottom and pulled to the side. Several luxe Augustinus Bader products and an iconic Mason Pearson hairbrush were sprawled across her bathroom vanity..
Later, she posed on a bridge wearing a sleek blazer, blue track pants and fiery red Puma sneakers—a nod to her role as a longtime ambassador and the face of the brand’s new Speedcat shoe. She finished the look with black Chrome Hearts Lowrider sunglasses featuring blue-tinted lenses.
“best vibes,” Princess Polly commented.
“red bottoms out the sun roof,” Tyson O’Brien chimed.
“Bader essentials 💙,” Augustinus Bader added.
“queen of carousels,” Merel Ritsma declared.
“Hottest,” Pia Baroncini wrote.
“Dua is the hottest woman in the world,” one fan agreed.
The carousel also featured a ’fit that blended high fashion and streetwear: baggy black jeans, Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flats and the iconic yellow-and-black leather Gucci x Palace Racing Jacket. In another snap, she styled the feminine ivory Poppy Top from With Jean with dark-wash jeans and a Chrome Hearts Gunslinger Leopard Print Belt.
“2 n from things,” the “Training Season” singer captioned the chaotic but fabulous carousel shared with her 87.4 million followers.
Lipa, who released her third studio album Radical Optimism last May, is currently on a short break from her global tour of the same name. After wrapping up shows in Australia and New Zealand this spring, she’s spending time living life and enjoying moments with fiancé Callum Turner before the next leg kicks off in Spain, France, Germany and the Czech Republic later this month.
The album, she has previously noted, was made to be experienced live. “Musically and sonically, it’s crafted in a way that is actually quite complex... bringing all those sounds to life, you’ll feel the record in a different way, in the way that it’s actually intended to be,” the Barbie and Argylle actress explained.