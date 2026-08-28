Style Your Inner Cowgirl With SI Swimsuit’s Western-Inspired Swimwear Edit

If you’ve been playing Ella Langley’s record-setting single, “Choosin’ Texas,” on repeat, you’re not alone. The catchy track, which is the longest-leading country hit by a solo female artist, has us tapping our cowboy boot-clad feet along to the beat while curating the ultimate western-inspired swimwear edit for you.

Whether you tend to gravitate toward an edgy aesthetic, prefer bright colors or like leaning into traditional western motifs (think embroidered denim, bandana prints and turquoise jewelry), we’ve got something to suit your personal tastes. Below, shop four western-inspired swimwear looks, hand-picked by SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, to try out the trend.

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Blue jean baby

An embroidered denim bikini is the star of this look, and when paired with a classic blue jean skirt, white button up and boots, you’ve got yourself a timeless western-inspired ensemble. Don’t forget the cowboy hat!

Embroidered bikini and accessories | Net-a-Porter, DÔEN, Veronica Beard, Revolve, Boots N Bags Heaven, J.Crew and For Love and Lemons

Cowgirl meets rock n’ roll

Lean into a darker aesthetic that combines country and rock n’ roll vibes for a look that could be borrowed from Lainey Wilson’s closet. And if this two-piece looks familiar, you’ve got great eyes—the cream and black version was worn by SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital cover model Haley Cavinder during her photo shoot in Fort Myers, Fla.

Edgy western swimwear and accessories | SAME, Gap, Melie Bianco, Net-a-Porter, Revolve and Anthropologie

Sweet, traditional tones

When you think “western wear,” turquoise likely comes to mind right away. Build your look around the authentic color palette with a bikini and matching bracelet that incorporate the hue while accessorizing with traditional shades of brown. We’re absolutely obsessed with the ruffle-trimmed shorts, which bring the look together with a sweet flair.

Turquoise bikini and accessories | Monday Swimwear, FRAME, Montana West, Revolve, Gigi Pip, TJ Maxx and Zappos

A focal point print

A bandana-printed bikini draws the eye to your swimwear, while muted accessories in darker shades of brown and cream let your two-piece shine. Be sure to snag this adorable SKIMS set while it’s on sale!

Bandana-inspired swimwear and accessories | SKIMS, Moda Operandi, Aritzia, Casalina, QUAY, Saks Fifth Avenue, Abercrombie & Fitch and Jeffrey Campbell

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