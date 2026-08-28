Style Your Inner Cowgirl With SI Swimsuit’s Western-Inspired Swimwear Edit
If you’ve been playing Ella Langley’s record-setting single, “Choosin’ Texas,” on repeat, you’re not alone. The catchy track, which is the longest-leading country hit by a solo female artist, has us tapping our cowboy boot-clad feet along to the beat while curating the ultimate western-inspired swimwear edit for you.
Whether you tend to gravitate toward an edgy aesthetic, prefer bright colors or like leaning into traditional western motifs (think embroidered denim, bandana prints and turquoise jewelry), we’ve got something to suit your personal tastes. Below, shop four western-inspired swimwear looks, hand-picked by SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, to try out the trend.
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Blue jean baby
An embroidered denim bikini is the star of this look, and when paired with a classic blue jean skirt, white button up and boots, you’ve got yourself a timeless western-inspired ensemble. Don’t forget the cowboy hat!
- Zimmermann Aster Scalloped Embroidered Denim Bikini, $330 (net-a-porter.com)
- Paola Tee, $148 (shopdoen.com)
- Black Leather Pendant Necklace, $150 (veronicabeard.com)
- Chimi Edith Sunglasses, $200 (revolve.com)
- Breathable Hand-Woven Summer Straw Cowboy Hat, $51.95 (bootsnbagsheaven.com)
- Denim Mini Skirt, $39 (factory.jcrew.com)
- Willa Cowboy Boot, $349 (forloveandlemons.com)
Cowgirl meets rock n’ roll
Lean into a darker aesthetic that combines country and rock n’ roll vibes for a look that could be borrowed from Lainey Wilson’s closet. And if this two-piece looks familiar, you’ve got great eyes—the cream and black version was worn by SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital cover model Haley Cavinder during her photo shoot in Fort Myers, Fla.
- Western Underwire Top, $178 and ‘90s Bottom, $158 (samelosangeles.com)
- Rib Scoop Tank, $24.95 (gap.com)
- Phoebe Black Recycled Vegan Shoulder Bag, $127 (meliebianco.com)
- Agolde Rhoda Pleated Organic Denim Shorts, $188 (net-a-porter.com)
- SHEVOKE Jen 002 Sunglasses, $180 (revolve.com)
- Straw Rancher Hat, $48 (anthropologie.com)
- Western Oval Earring, $248 (samelosangeles.com)
- Ariat Round Up Collins Boots, $200 (revolve.com)
Sweet, traditional tones
When you think “western wear,” turquoise likely comes to mind right away. Build your look around the authentic color palette with a bikini and matching bracelet that incorporate the hue while accessorizing with traditional shades of brown. We’re absolutely obsessed with the ruffle-trimmed shorts, which bring the look together with a sweet flair.
- Taormina Top, $72.10 and Bottom, $66.50 (mondayswimwear.com)
- The Crochet Ruffle Short, $278 (frame-store.com)
- Montana West Western Fringe Concho Mini Crossbody Bag, $44.99 (montana-west.com)
- Luv Lou The Kendall Sunglasses, $117 (revolve.com)
- Charlie Western Hat, $130.90 (gigipip.com)
- Sterling Silver Turquoise Cuff Bracelet, $264 (tjmaxx.tjx.com)
- Frye and Co. Irlene Tall Deco Stitch Boots, $109.99 (zappos.com)
A focal point print
A bandana-printed bikini draws the eye to your swimwear, while muted accessories in darker shades of brown and cream let your two-piece shine. Be sure to snag this adorable SKIMS set while it’s on sale!
- Triangle Bikini Top, $30 and Bottom, $30 (skims.com)
- Ben-Amun Exclusive La Isla 24K Gold-Plated Long Necklace, $260 (modaoperandi.com)
- Little Moon Connection Linen Blouse, $88 (aritzia.com)
- Lack of Color Raffia Cowboy Hat, $159 (shopcasalina.com)
- Open Tab Sunglasses, $105 (quay.com)
- Polo Ralph Lauren Polo ID Western Suede Shoulder Bag, $648 (saksfifthavenue.com)
- Mid Rise A-Line Short, $39.99 (abercrombie.com)
- Dagget Boot, $300 (jeffreycampbellshoes.com)
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.