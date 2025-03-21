Swimsuit

The White Mesh Micro Bikini Cindy Kimberly Rocked in Barbados Is Ideal for Springtime

This flirty white two-piece is still available for purchase—plus, four other similar looks.

Natalie Zamora

Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by En Route Jewelry.
Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by En Route Jewelry.

Model, content creator and clothing designer Cindy Kimberly continues to impress. After being discovered through a viral social media post in 2015, the 26-year-old Netherlands-born, Spain-raised celebrity has modeled in campaigns for notable brands like Pretty Little Thing, Juicy Couture and Playboy. She’s also appeared in issues of Vogue: Spain, Harper’s Bazaar and in 2022, added Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to her résumé.

In 2023, Kimberly launched her very own clothing brand, LOBA, sold exclusively at Revolve, and in 2024 she made her film acting debut in the thriller Lake George. For her feature for SI Swimsuit, she served as a rookie, posing for Ben Watts in the beautiful and sunny Barbados where she wore stunning one-piece and two-piece swimwear. Though her debut shoot was three years ago now, we’re still obsessed with her spring and summer-ready looks in the gorgeous photos.

Kimberly, who has been in a relationship with soccer player Dele Alli since 2022, served major Baywatch vibes with a red hot high-cut one-piece for her SI Swimsuit debut, as well as an undeniable angelic aesthetic with bright white pieces. Now that it’s officially spring, we’re here to recommend adding one white mesh bikini to your closets for the 2025 season. From Andi Bagus, this flirty, feminine one-piece is still available—and at a good price.

Zohara Bikini, $59 (andi-bagus.com)

Cindy Kimberly poses in a white mesh bikini top in Bermuda for her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022.
Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by En Route Jewelry.
Cindy Kimberly poses in a white bikini on the beach in Barbados for SI Swimsuit in 2022.
Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by En Route Jewelry.
Cindy Kimberly poses in a white string thong bikini on the beach in Barbados for her first SI Swimsuit shoot in 2022.
Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by En Route Jewelry.

With the cotton net mesh fabric and thong bottom, there’s no doubt this classic white bikini with a fashionable twist would be great for any spring getaway. Made from thin synthetic stretch fabric and double lined, this item should also last you a long time.

Looking for other unique white bikinis for your next vacation? We’ve gathered four other fabulous options you can get your hands on right now.

Lovers and Friends Chasing Sunsets Top, $98 and Chasing Sunsets Bottom, $78 (revolve.com)

A white balconette bikini top and white ruched bottoms.
Chasing Sunsets Top and Bottom / Lovers and Friends, Revolve

The balconette top style is totally on-trend right now, providing a modern twist on a classic white bikini staple. With a high-cut, thong bottom, this swimsuit is totally sexy and fashionable. Plus, it comes in two other colors—red and black.

LA Apparel Halter String Bikini Top, $34 and Thong String Bikini Bottom, $34 (losangelesapparel.net)

A white halter string bikini top, shown in four different ways to wear it.
Halter String Bikini Top / LA Apparel

Taking versatility to the next level, this simple white halter string bikini top and matching thong bottoms can be worn in a variety of different ways, meaning you’re getting multiple swimsuits for the price of one. Whatever the occasion, you’ll be ready with the perfect look. Both items also come in different colors.

ALT Swim Amelia Satin Bralette Top in White, $95 and Ariel Satin Cheeky Bottom in White (altswim.com)

A model poses in a white ruffled two-piece swimsuit with cheeky bottoms.
Amelia Satin Bralette Top and Ariel Satin Cheeky Bottom / ALT Swim

Looking for an ultra-feminine, cottagecore vibe? This two-piece is a great option to make you feel super sexy. Featuring a ruffled bralette with a delicate bow and matching cheeky bottoms, this look would be great for a bachelorette trip or, really, any vacation where you want to be the center of attention.

Free People Rhythm Wave Break Underwire Bikini Top, $68 and Rhythm Wave Break Cheeky Bikini Bottoms, $68 (freepeople.com)

A model wears a white underwire bikini top and matching cheeky bottoms on the beach.
Rhythm Wave Break Underwire Bikini Top and Cheeky Bikini Bottoms / Free People

With a bit more coverage with this option, this lovely white bikini features an underwire-lined style and a black clasp closure. The matching bottoms are cheeky—not a thong—with both items using a pretty textured fabric you’d have to be close up to see.

Since 1964, SI Swimsuit has served as a trusted source for fashion—particularly swimwear—with a team of experienced editors, writers and industry insiders. Keep up with our fashion and shop pages for more recommendations and style guides as we inch closer to summer.

