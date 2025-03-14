Cindy Kimberly Embraces Her WAG Status, Makes Niche Betty Boop Reference
Cindy Kimberly once again proved her fashion prowess, embracing her WAG status in a look that seamlessly combined casual cool with vintage-inspired charm. The model and designer, known for her impeccable sense of style, stepped out to support her boyfriend, professional English soccer player Dele Alli, at a recent European match.
She donned a fitted white ribbed tank top with the word “como” emblazoned across the front, paired with slim-fitting Levi’s ankle jeans. True to her go-to feminine sense of style, Kimberly left her voluminous dark curls loose and tousled in a chic Carrie Bradshaw-meets-Julia Roberts fashion, adding a flirty, playful, summery touch to her game-day look. Her makeup was equally stunning, featuring a flawless bronzed base, chiseled cheekbones, winged eyeliner, wispy lashes and her signature deep berry-brown overlined lip.
Completing the ensemble, the Netherlands native, who is of Spanish and Indonesian descent, accessorized with white pointed-toe heels, a luxe wristwatch, gold hoops, stacked rings, a black Hermès Birkin bag and a white fur jacket—a modern, personal twist on the classic WAG ensemble.
In a nod to pop culture, Kimberly included a playful Betty Boop reference in her Instagram carousel. The final slide featured an image of the iconic cartoon character sporting blue jeans, a white tank top and gold jewelry, with text above reading, “how it feels to wear blue jeans and a white shirt.” Betty Boop, famous for her bold fashion sense and sultry allure, felt like a fitting muse for Kimberly’s aesthetic.
“#wagging,” the 26-year-old cleverly captioned the carousel shared with her 7.1 million followers.
While we’re obsessed with the outfit, we’re certainly not surprised at how good she looks. Kimberly is, after all, the founder of LOBA, a clothing brand that consistently delivers stunning new pieces, all modeled by Kimberly herself. The SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Barbados in 2022 for her photo shoot with Ben Watts, launched her company the following year.
Shop similar SI Swimsuit-approved pieces below:
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Tanks
Abercrombie Essential Rib Tuckable Scoopneck Tank, $25 (abercrombie.com)
This super soft and comfortable ribbed white tank will be a closet staple and is on sale now with the code “extra25.”
Princess Polly Baseline square neck rib tank top white, $24 (us.princesspolly.com)
We love how chic and seamless a square neck tank looks.
Jeans
Levi’s® Premium 501® Original Cropped Women’s Jeans, $98 (levis.com)
These gorgeous, timeless Levi’s jeans will last in your closet for years to come.
Abercrombie Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean, $90 (abercrombie.com)
Now is the perfect time to grab a pair of highly-rated Abercrombie jeans. The entire site is 25% off.