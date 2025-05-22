Coppertone’s SI Swimsuit Travel Lounge Has Us Ready for a Sun-Soaked Summer
Last week, the highly anticipated 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue dropped, and we’re still reeling in all of the excitement. From the gorgeous, empowering galleries of photos featuring returning and new models to fabulous events like the launch party and the Social Club pop-up, there was no shortage of celebrating. Our partners, such as Coppertone, showed support through fun activations and merchandise that we’re already repping.
During the two-day Social Club event, a members-only pop-up in SoHo, N.Y. on May 16-17, guests were treated to experiences like workout classes, live podcast recordings and swag perfect for summer. Attendees also got the chance to meet their favorite SI Swimsuit models, including 2025 cover stars Olivia Dunne, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan.
Coppertone hosted a travel lounge during both days of the event, providing guests with surefire ways to enjoy the upcoming summer with style and sun protection. In addition to custom travel tags guests could add their initials to, the sunscreen brand also gave out beach bags containing adorable yellow caps with the classic logo on the front and products like the Glow Shimmer SPF 30 Sunscreen Spray and the Every Tone Invisible Finish Face Sunscreen Lotion.
Who says SPF has to be boring?
If the sun and travel-ready swag weren’t enough, the Coppertone travel lounge also included a fun photo opp, with a photo booth nearby where guests could show off their awesome ‘fits. SI Swimsuit models got in on the fun, as seen in the Instagram video above, collecting their merch and posing for the camera. Protecting your skin from the sun never looked so good.
“@coppertoneusa is literally the only thing I’ve used since [‘93] they STAY being good,” SI Swimsuit Legend Hunter McGrady, who stopped by the travel lounge last weekend, commented on the Instagram post.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit launch week was one to remember, ushering in a new issue full of inspiring women and their stories. Along with the amazing cover models, the magazine saw SI Swimsuit Legends, rookies, athletes and more appear on the pages, serving as a reminder that beauty spans all ages, body types and walks of life.
With summer right around the corner, we’d bet Social Club guests are more than ready to break out their Coppertone hats and sunscreen products for warmer days ahead. I definitely am.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue is available online and at select newsstands. Order your copy here.