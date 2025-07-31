XANDRA Just Elevated Beach Style in a Chic Crochet Bikini Set
XANDRA’s Instagram is the gift that keeps on giving. The two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and DJ is currently exploring Spain with her best friends Mia Martini and Olivia Ponton, and her latest Instagram post is everything we need for summer outfit inspiration.
The 24-year-old embraced breezy coastal energy in a light yellow linen set, tagged with the “daisy” hue from LSPACE. The Syros Top ($119) featured a playful tie-front keyhole detail, delicate spaghetti straps and a criss-cross adjustable back, while the matching Sundown Cargo Pants ($145) offered a relaxed, wide-leg fit with a tie waist and plenty of pockets.
She layered the airy linen pieces over a white crochet bikini, blending boho charm with beachside polish, radiating easy, sun-kissed glamour.
Of course, XANDRA’s accessories took things to the next level. The Ohio native wore a stunning stone-beaded necklace with a massive starfish pendant, chunky mixed metal rings and gold flower earrings. In some photos, she added a cowboy hat—her signature festival-ready twist. Her long blonde hair fell in natural, voluminous waves tousled by salty air and humidity, while her glam was soft and glowy: rosy cheeks, feathered brows, faux freckles and wispy lashes.
The Miami-based artist has been living her best Euro summer, bouncing from Ibiza to St. Tropez while mixing business with pleasure. Earlier this month, she hit the stage at Ushuaïa Ibiza, one of the world’s most iconic EDM venues and later performed at the Palm Tree Music Festival. Between gigs, she’s been soaking up the sun, hitting the water and showing off a series of jaw-dropping outfits that are lighting up social media.
“never leaving spain,” she captioned the latest carousel.
“XOXOXOXOXO,” Ponton commented.
“obsessed with our set on you 💛,” LSPACE chimed.
“Spain looks good on you🔥🔥,” Vesey Swim wrote.
“sister in spain,” Martini added.
XANDRA’s journey with SI Swimsuit began in 2023, as the official DJ of the brand’s Swim Week runway show, where she also made a surprise catwalk appearance.
“I cannot even put [my excitement] into words. I still don’t believe that it’s real, like it does not feel real,” she gushed at the time. “I’ve always looked up to Sports Illustrated my whole entire life... I just never thought I’d ever be in this position, especially DJing, doing the thing that I love the most. So I’m ecstatic.”
The “Body Say” singer went on to make her rookie debut in Belize the following year. She just returned for her sophomore feature, posing for Yu Tsai in Jamaica for the 2025 issue, which came out in May.