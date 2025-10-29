XANDRA Taps Another Cult Classic Film for Second Elaborate Halloween Costume
XANDRA clearly isn’t holding back this Halloween, as the talented DJ is now on her second incredible costume for the spooky holiday (with her first being a Pamela Anderson-inspired costume).
This time, she’s leaning into her love for the campy cult classic film Burlesque to deliver a look that’s glamorous and vampy.
A campy Halloween look
The two-time SI Swimsuit model’s recent ensemble features an absolutely gorgeous baby pink leotard. The upper half of the garment features a sweetheart neckline with silver gems bedazzled throughout its shape. As for the bodice, the gems continue in vertical lines on the detailing of the corset, which looks incredible against the satin fabric. Wrapping up the leotard is a pretty, fluffy skirt made of fur tassels.
XANDRA sports a clean-cut blonde bob wig for this look, channeling Christina Aguilera’s character, and her inclusion of a black top hat and dance stick took the costume up a notch.
Some fun in the sun
In addition to celebrating Halloween, XANDRA’s October has been pretty packed. Not only did she and her friends book a birthday trip to Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park for a day filled with fun rides, cute hair boys and tasty drinks at every stop, but she also got invited back to her alma mater, the University of Miami, as a special guest speaker for the school’s Marketing Week.
The model took to her TikTok to document the preparation before returning to the place that she believes greatly shaped her into becoming the person she is today. Even so, she shared that she was nervous about the idea of publicly speaking in a small room full of students.
“I remember this happened when I was in school,” she said. “They basically have alumni come in that they think would be good speakers to talk about their experience at school and how they have excelled past [university], so that’s what I am doing today. And honestly, I’m kind of nervous.”
Fortunately, these anxieties were unfounded, and from the looks of her follow-up video, the University of Miami alum crushed it while looking polished in her business professional outfit. Safe to say, she felt right back at home.
A birthday weekend
With business and theme parks out of the way, XANDRA can party it up this weekend, which is a combination of Halloween and her 25th birthday. And she’s celebrating her jam-packed weekend with an exciting New York City extravaganza on Saturday, Nov. 1, at Le Poisson Rouge.
What costume will XANDRA sport for her upcoming event? Another Burlesque get-up or something entirely different. Only time will tell! All that matters is that her Halloween-themed party will be a night to remember.