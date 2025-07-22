Swimsuit

XANDRA Is ‘Off the Grid’ in Cutest Casual Bikini Look

The DJ wrapped up an epic set at Ushuaïa Ibiza and is taking some much-needed summer R&R.

Ananya Panchal

XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Hot off the heels of an epic set at Ibiza’s iconic Ushuaïa nightclub, DJ and two-time SI Swimsuit model XANDRA is soaking up the sun, and the moment.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram with a summery photo dump, captioned simply, “off the grid for a minute,” and we’re living for the sporty-chic energy.

View the post here.

In the first snap, the Ohio native showed off her sculpted figure and radiant summer glow in a blue and white zigzag striped bikini, styled with ultra-low-rise Corona athletic micro shorts. Her tousled blonde waves and effortless beauty glam—rosy cheeks, faux freckles, feathered brows and wispy lashes—perfectly complemented the laid-back beach vibes. Stylist Margot Zamet completed the ensemble with stacks of gold jewelry and XANDRA held a matcha in one hand, fully embracing her off-duty It girl era.

“Ma ma,” Kelsey Anderson commented.

“Hawt,” Katie Austin added.

“You’re so fye,” Olivia Dunne chimed.

XANDRA
XANDRA / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

“corona stock 📈,” Marco Ramirez declared.

“How do you get so much volume in your hair 😍 I’m obsessed,” Alexandra Belshe begged to know.

“So gorgeous 😍,” DERMA•E added.

The Miami-based DJ has been living her best life abroad, both on stage and off. She shared a TikTok from her set at Ushuaïa—one of the world’s most prestigious EDM venues—with the caption “Still can’t get over this. Ushuaïa in Ibiza was so much fun AHH,” and on-screen text that read, “POV: you are DJing at one of the coolest clubs in the world.”

The video captured the vibrant energy of her performance and her excitement over hitting such a major milestone.

In a later photo, XANDRA removed the shorts and lounged in the sand in just her bikini, enjoying a chilled fruit plate while rocking vintage-style sunglasses for extra sun protection. And in another close-up selfie, she added a crisp white ribbed tank top and showed off a stack of mixed metal accessories—including a unique gold arm cuff—plus her flawless skin and glowing glam.

XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
From commanding the stage at world-class music festivals to gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the “Body Say” singer and Forbes Top Creator continues to prove she’s a force across fashion, music and lifestyle. Her journey with the magazine began in 2023, when she was the official DJ for the 2023 Swim Week runway show in Miami.

She made her modeling debut the following year in Belize and returned for her sophomore feature in Jamaica for the 2025 magazine, captured by Yu Tsai.

Ananya Panchal
