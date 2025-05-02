XANDRA Channels Pamela Anderson in Cherry Red Latex Dress Throwback Video
XANDRA channels not only Pamela Anderson vibes, but also an aesthetic from her SI Swimsuit rookie shoot, in her latest Instagram post—and fans are absolutely captivated. Taking part in a viral trend, the content creator shared a throwback from the 2024 SI Swimsuit launch party and we’re still just as obsessed with the red hot look.
The “Body Say” DJ sported a form-fitting scarlet red latex backless dress (£250) from Elissa Poppy. Anyone else getting flashbacks from the red latex bikini she wore in Belize in 2024? Well, that’s because it's the same brand. From the piece hugging every single inch of her body to the side cleavage moment, this outfit was face-fanning worthy in every single way. Whether she was going for a Baywatch moment or nostalgic ‘90s glam, this look was a total slay.
XANDRA’s hair for this look was also head-turning, delivering blonde bombshell beauty realness in the form of a classic bun and front curled face-framing bangs. Some commotion also needs to be given for the makeup, as this lovely glam was absolute perfection. Her ethereal beauty shone through despite only having on a shiny lip, dramatic eyelashes and a light shade of eyeshadow.
This Cincinnati, Ohio native has always been an “it” girl, and this video proves that status isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
For this video, XANDRA participates in a social media trend that has users telling the world about the many names they go by. In her case, she has many nicknames based on what kind of relationship she has with each respective person. People who are fans of the 24-year-old two-time SI Swimsuit model call her by her most casual name, XANDRA, while those who are considered friends and family call her by her full first name, Alexandra. The most adoring nickname of them all, however, has to be “Xanny,” as people who love her dearly call her by this name.
Of course, she goes by many names because she means different things to different people. But it’s also because she wears many different hats. In addition to being a successful DJ, she is also a very successful content creator and model who has posed for SI Swimsuit two consecutive years. Making her debut in 2024 in Belize, she was an absolute natural in front of the camera, giving photographer Derek Kettela poses that were simply remarkable.
Earlier this year, XANDRA traveled to Jamaica for her second SI Swimsuit shoot, captured by Yu Tsai, to be featured in the upcoming 2025 issue.
Not only is XANDRA a beloved DJ, internet influencer and model, but she’s also a source of fashion inspiration for fans across the globe. Want to rep the University of Miami alum? Head to shopxandra.com to find fun merch such as hoodies, sweatpants and more. Whatever name the world wants to call this jack of all trades, one thing rings true: XANDRA is a multitalented powerhouse.