Our Favorite Red and White Summertime Red Carpet Looks From SI Swimsuit Models

Brand stars always leave us breathless with their chic, glamorous and flattering ensembles.

Ananya Panchal

Katie Austin and Christen Harper
Katie Austin and Christen Harper / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

While red carpet season lasts all year long, we’re especially enthusiastic when May rolls around, as the annual SI Swimsuit Issue drops and models nail their glamorous New York City launch party looks.

We’re always pulling inspo from the stylish ensembles that brand stars bring to the red carpet. Over the past several years, two specific hues have been having a major moment, and we’ve certainly been taking notes.

White screams “summer” and there’s nothing more timeless and formal event-worthy than a red hot gown. Here are some our favorite SI Swimsuit model red carpet looks from the past two years.

Cherry-hued red carpet looks

Madisin Rian, 2023

Madisin Rian
Madisin Rian / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The ’23 rookie is always serving the coolest, most unique looks.

Camille Kostek, 2023

Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The 2019 cover girl never fails to amaze us—and this custom-made red number will always be one of our favorites.

Angel Reese, 2023

Angel Reese
Angel Reese / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The WNBA rookie wins for the most unique, cool, edgy and flattering red gown.

Hunter McGrady, 2024

Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The 2024 cover model truly soaked in her moment in this phenomenal plunging, custom-made red gown.

Christie Brinkley, 2024

Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The SI Swimsuit legend showed off her fun, silly side on the red carpet this year.

Maye Musk, 2024

Maye Musk
Maye Musk / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The ’22 cover star served major pop star vibes in this super cool sequined red dress.

Olivia Dunne, 2024

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Red, mesh and a mini. Name a better combo for the LSU gymnast.

Xandra Pohl, 2024

Xandra Pohl
Xandra Pohl / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The Miami-based DJ reminded us just how stunning she looked during her all-red photo shoot in Belize when she donned this incredible latex number for launch week events.

Katie Austin, 2024

Katie Austin
Katie Austin / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The four-time brand model is the queen of red hot cut-out looks.

White red carpet looks

Leyna Bloom, 2023

Leyna Bloom
Leyna Bloom / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The 2021 cover girl served legs for days in this strapless, feathered micro number.

Nicole Williams English, 2023

Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

One word: flawless! Clearly the ’23 Rookie of the Year manifested the coveted title in this winning look.

Ellie Thumann, 2023

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The two-time brand sensation looked like an absolute star as she celebrated her rookie feature last year.

Padma Lakshmi, 2023

Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The culinary personality and ’23 model flaunted her impeccable figure in this flattering, plunge-neck white midi dress.

Lauren Wasser, 2024

Lauren Wasser
Lauren Wasser / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The 2024 rookie stunned in a series of white looks for her photo shoot in Belize, and she brought the sophisticated hue to the red carpet in New York City this year.

Paige Spiranac, 2024

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

We will simply never get over the brand legend’s bold, fabulous cut-out number.

Achieng Agutu, 2024

Achieng Agutu
Acheing Agutu / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The Swim Search co-winner looked like a goddess in this mermaid-inspired getup.

Brooks Nader, 2024

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The cover star served glamorous 1920s flapper vibes in Florida.

Lauren Chan, 2024

Lauren Chan
Lauren Chan / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The former fashion features editor is loving an asymmetrical moment.

Christen Harper, 2024

Christen Harper
Christen Harper / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The 2022 co-Rookie of the Year nailed her edgy, faux-wet look earlier this year.

Lily Aldridge, 2024

Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The SI Swimsuit legend stays classy and elegant, even in the scorching temperatures of Hollywood, Fla.

