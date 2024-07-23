Our Favorite Red and White Summertime Red Carpet Looks From SI Swimsuit Models
While red carpet season lasts all year long, we’re especially enthusiastic when May rolls around, as the annual SI Swimsuit Issue drops and models nail their glamorous New York City launch party looks.
We’re always pulling inspo from the stylish ensembles that brand stars bring to the red carpet. Over the past several years, two specific hues have been having a major moment, and we’ve certainly been taking notes.
White screams “summer” and there’s nothing more timeless and formal event-worthy than a red hot gown. Here are some our favorite SI Swimsuit model red carpet looks from the past two years.
Cherry-hued red carpet looks
Madisin Rian, 2023
The ’23 rookie is always serving the coolest, most unique looks.
Camille Kostek, 2023
The 2019 cover girl never fails to amaze us—and this custom-made red number will always be one of our favorites.
Angel Reese, 2023
The WNBA rookie wins for the most unique, cool, edgy and flattering red gown.
Hunter McGrady, 2024
The 2024 cover model truly soaked in her moment in this phenomenal plunging, custom-made red gown.
Christie Brinkley, 2024
The SI Swimsuit legend showed off her fun, silly side on the red carpet this year.
Maye Musk, 2024
The ’22 cover star served major pop star vibes in this super cool sequined red dress.
Olivia Dunne, 2024
Red, mesh and a mini. Name a better combo for the LSU gymnast.
Xandra Pohl, 2024
The Miami-based DJ reminded us just how stunning she looked during her all-red photo shoot in Belize when she donned this incredible latex number for launch week events.
Katie Austin, 2024
The four-time brand model is the queen of red hot cut-out looks.
White red carpet looks
Leyna Bloom, 2023
The 2021 cover girl served legs for days in this strapless, feathered micro number.
Nicole Williams English, 2023
One word: flawless! Clearly the ’23 Rookie of the Year manifested the coveted title in this winning look.
Ellie Thumann, 2023
The two-time brand sensation looked like an absolute star as she celebrated her rookie feature last year.
Padma Lakshmi, 2023
The culinary personality and ’23 model flaunted her impeccable figure in this flattering, plunge-neck white midi dress.
Lauren Wasser, 2024
The 2024 rookie stunned in a series of white looks for her photo shoot in Belize, and she brought the sophisticated hue to the red carpet in New York City this year.
Paige Spiranac, 2024
We will simply never get over the brand legend’s bold, fabulous cut-out number.
Achieng Agutu, 2024
The Swim Search co-winner looked like a goddess in this mermaid-inspired getup.
Brooks Nader, 2024
The cover star served glamorous 1920s flapper vibes in Florida.
Lauren Chan, 2024
The former fashion features editor is loving an asymmetrical moment.
Christen Harper, 2024
The 2022 co-Rookie of the Year nailed her edgy, faux-wet look earlier this year.
Lily Aldridge, 2024
The SI Swimsuit legend stays classy and elegant, even in the scorching temperatures of Hollywood, Fla.