Xandra Pohl Flawlessly Executes Bold Office Siren Look With Tailored Corset, Micro Shorts
Xandra Pohl is taking on the office siren trend and putting her own bold, Gen-Z twist on the sophisticated, sultry look. The Miami-based DJ, who traveled to Belize with photographer Derek Kettela for her debut in the 2024 SI Swimsuit issue, just announced her second cross-country tour, Body Say. She traveled to cities across the Midwest and East Coast earlier this year as part of her super successful Drunk tour earlier this year, and recently performed a DJ set at Lollapalooza this month.
In a new IG post, announcing the exciting new venture, which began last weekend at the Marquee in New York City and ends at Keys in Los Angeles on Nov. 23, donned a corporate core-inspired gray micro set from Revolve, paired with a orange and blue tie, loosely hung around her neck. She also shared additional pics from the photo shoot and flaunted her hourglass figure, toned arms and impeccable modeling skills.
Mother of All Nemesis Corset, $450 and Greta Shorts, $250 (revolve.com)
This scoop-neck corset top features a structured bodice and back velcro closure, while the matching hot pants have a small concealed zip at the back.
The 23-year-old opted for a early 2000s-inspired glam look including a sheer wash of icy gray eyeshadow, a flawless base and glossy mauve lips, courtesy of makeup artist Charlie Riddle. The Ohio native’s long blonde locks were loose, smooth and perfeclty curled at the ends.
“another day in the office…,” Pohl captioned the carousel with tons of professional pics taken by Brendan Wixted, plus several beautiful and quirky behind the scenes snaps.
“I’d lose my mind if I was ur ex,” content creator Lexi Hidalgo commented.
“Was not ready for how good those last two slides were,” Sarah Nicole Landry wrote.
Absolutely yes. Pohl’s stylist and SI Swimsuit fashion editor Margot Zamet chimed