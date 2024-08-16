Xandra Pohl Loves This ‘Clueless’-Inspired Plaid Set for a Girls Night Out
Xandra Pohl is channeling her inner Cher Horowitz in a super cute plaid two-piece set from Revolve. The Miami-based DJ, who made her SI Swimsuit debut after being photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize earlier this year, is constantly sharing her favorite fashion and beauty products on social media.
The 23-year-old, who has amassed a following of 1.65 million on TikTok and Instagram combined, just posted some of her favorite summer wardrobe items she’s been loving on her IG story, including this super cute 1990s-inspired set that reminds us of Alicia Silverstone’s character’s signature yellow and black ensemble in Clueless.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
More to Come Josie Skirt Set, $98 (revolve.com)
This adorable, colorful pastel tube top and pleated skirt two-piece set features a back zipper on the top and side button closure on the bottoms. It ranges in size XXS to XL and the set is “perfect for going out,” as the Ohio native wrote on her story.
Shop the outfit above, and view more of Pohl’s seasonal wardrobe favorites here.
The Electric Picks ambassador and jewelry designer launched her first DJ tour earlier this year, and due to popular demand, she just announced her fall Body Say tour, named after her debut single. While on tour or DJing at music festivals, Pohl’s outfits are often a mix of edgy street style (think jerseys, camouflage and cargo pants) and girl‘s night out looks (featuring mini skirts, corset tops and heeled knee-high boots.) Off stage, however, she primarily lives in sweat sets or swimwear. Whatever the look may be, we can guarantee Pohl will be slaying in it.