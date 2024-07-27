We’re Mesmerized by DJ, Model Xandra Pohl in This Tiny Cheeky Yellow Two-Piece
Miami-based DJ Xandra Pohl had us all convinced red was her color after her steamy series of fiery looks for her debut SI Swimsuit feature. The model, who traveled to Belize with photographer Derek Kettela for her 2024 rookie moment in the 60th anniversary issue, is now proving that she can look just as good in something on the completely opposite side of the color spectrum: a trendy, sweet butter yellow hue.
In a July 25 Instagram post, the Ohio native posed on a beach chair with a cute pink and white striped towel under her and perfectly bloomed blue hydrangeas behind her. She showed off her slim, sculpted, hourglass figure in a Bydee swimwear set. And, as you all know, we over here at SI Swimsuit (and June digital issue cover girl Alix Earle) are big fans of the Australian beachwear brand.
Cyprus Limon Top, $79 and Cyprus Limon Bottom, $69 (us.bydeeaus.com)
We’re obsessed with this shade, as well as the adorable dangly gold charm detail on the top and flattering ruched style on the high-leg bottoms. Shop more from Bydee’s Casa Del Sol collection here, and the full site at us.bydeeaus.com.
“july so far” she captioned the photo dump featuring lots of pics with friends and cozy, quintessential summer life in the Hamptons. The cover snap was a cheeky pic, captured from behind as Pohl, who just dropped her debut single “Body Say,” shielded her face from the sun.
“Hot,” fellow 2024 rookie and former Denver Broncos cheerleader Berkleigh Wright commented.
“OH MOMMY,” Avery Woods chimed.
“thriving,” Ana Wolfermann wrote.