Xandra Pohl’s Game Day Mesh Jersey and Low-Waisted Jeans Are Y2K-Inspired
Here at SI Swimsuit, the start of fall brings with it much to be celebrated. There are, of course, the fashion weeks, the resulting displays of seasonal aesthetics and the start of new trends. Beyond that, there are game days—the start of both professional and college football and all of the fanfare that both bring: particularly, the food and the fashion.
It’s the latter that we’ve come here to discuss today. And, particularly, the style of SI Swimsuit’s very own rookie, Xandra Pohl. Recently, the professional DJ made a trip back home to Cincinnati, Ohio, for an appearance at the 2024 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit. And while home, the 23-year-old made a pitstop at a Cincinnati Bengals home game. After all, it “wouldn’t be a trip back home without the bengals,” as Pohl put it in the caption of an Instagram post following the game.
The roundup gave us a glimpse of the SI Swimsuit star’s go-to style for game day, which featured a Y2K take on sidelines fashion. She donned a pair of low-waisted jeans and a cropped black Bengals jersey, and accessorized with a black shoulder bag and oversized gold hoop earrings.
As we gear up for our own fieldside appearances—and try to plan outfits accordingly—we will certainly be looking to the likes of Pohl (as well as Chanel Iman and Christen Harper) for inspiration. Though they, unlike Pohl, have yet to lean Y2K for their sidelines looks, we have found them fashionable just the same.
This season, Iman has already given us a taste of what her 2024 sidelines fashion might consist of. Like Pohl, she built her outfit around team gear: a navy New England Patriots jersey that she donned in support of her husband, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. To that, she added a pair of denim shorts and knee-high boots, keeping it classic (and classy) in the stands.
Harper, likewise, leaned into team gear when styling her outfit for an early season Detroit Lions game. She paired a cropped blue Lions tee with wide-leg jeans and a silver metallic shoulder bag.
In other words, these women have proven themselves experts in styling great looks for game day—and ensembles that are centered on team spirit, too. So, as both the college football and NFL seasons progress, we’ll be keeping tabs on the trio (and others) for the sake of curating our own game day style.