SI Swimsuit Model Style Watch: End-of-Summer Trends and Game Day Fashion
There’s just something about fall fashion. With the return of autumn style, when the weather is just right and there’s always some global fashion week going on, it’s become our favorite time of year.
Game day fashion has been on our radar all year: from female athletes strutting their stuff during a tunnel walk to WAGs serving looks on the sidelines, we’re certainly taking style notes. While some women stayed local and showed off their outfits, others globe-trotted but were slaying, nevertheless.
Here’s a recap of some of our favorite SI Swimsuit model looks of the week.
Chanel Iman
The 2024 SI Swimsuit model and her baby girl Capri supported Iman’s husband Davon Godchaux for the New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium.
Georgina Burke
The Australian model went full-on cowboycore and embraced the start of fall in this sleek black leather ensemble.
Jennifer Atilémile
The 2023 rookie paired a lace mesh white tank with stylish button-stud black jeans, and we’re totally here for the bold monochrome moment.
Padma Lakshmi
The culinary personality and TV host dazzled at the Emmys in this sequined silver strapless gown from Brunello Cucinelli.
Aly Raisman
The retired Olympic gymnast dazzled at a Stuart Weitzman event during London Fashion Week.
Xandra Pohl
The Miami-based DJ cosplayed as a Los Angeles resident in this edgy, chic denim look.
Breanna Stewart
The WNBA icon paired a classic white tank with the most fun, color-blocked straight-leg jeans for a cool and casual pre-game look.
Camille Kostek
The 2019 cover star‘s signature glowy, rosy glam and supermodel blonde bombshell waves will never fail to amaze us.
Christen Harper
Our favorite part of NFL season is the return of the 2022 co-Rookie of Year‘s ’fit checks!