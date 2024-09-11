Xandra Pohl Stuns at NYFW in Denim Waistband Tube Dress, Y2K Icy Glam
Xandra Pohl is taking denim-on-denim to a whole new level during New York Fashion Week, the most perfect place to try out a daring look. And, the Miami-based DJ has totally nailed it—major props to stylist Margot Zamet, who is also SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor.
The franchise rookie, who traveled to Belize with photographer Derek Kettela for her feature in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, attended the Alexander Wang show on Sept. 8, in a black denim tube dress ($495) from the luxury fashion house. The top of the micro number featured a waistband silhouette, complete with a silver button, belt loops and a zipper, which Pohl slightly pulled down for a bold, sultry look.
She added light blue denim knee-high slouchy heeled boots and a metallic silver purse to complete the look. The Ohio native’s glam was also on par with the drama of the dress. Glam guru Kelli Anne Sewell opted for a Y2K-inspired sheer wash of icy blue eyeshadow, black winged liner, wispy lashes, a flawless base, rosy cheeks, faux freckles and a glossy mauve-nude lip. Her long blonde locks were styled into several braids with a few pinned up and others dangling loose, while Pohl’s roots were smooth and slicked down, courtesy of Sky Kim.
“the boots are made for stomping around nyc,” the 23-year-old captioned an Instagram carousel of the ensemble.
“THIS GLAM!!!” SI Swimsuit model Lauren Chan exclaimed.
“I mean you two truly crush the game🔥🔥🔥 @margotzamet @xandrapohl,” fellow 2024 rookie Brittany Mahomes commented.
“Obsessed with this look 🔥,” The Bachelor alumna Daisy Kent chimed.
“I FEAR YOU ATE ENTIRELY AND LEFT ZERO CRUMBS,” one fan gushed.
Pohl loved the look so much she created multiple TikTok videos showing it off.
“Favorite glam and makeup ever like HOW insane !! For alexander wanggg baby,” she wrote under one post.