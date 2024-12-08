Xandra Pohl Is a Stylish, Sultry Gen-Z Cinderella in Sequined Blue Slip Dress, Matching Lace Set
When the clock strikes midnight, Cinderella has to run home, but Xandra Pohl gets cozy in her new Victoria’s Secret holiday wardrobe. The SI Swimsuit model, who posed for Derek Kettela in Belize this year for her debut in 2024 magazine, attended a holiday party in the most chic, stylish, sultry baby blue getup. The DJ and Victoria’s Secret ambassador donned a full set from the lingerie brand’s upcoming holiday collection. She flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and sun-kissed glow in a sequined slip mini dress featuring a low back silhouette and perfectly paired it with a matching blue lace bra and underwear set.
Pohl completed the look with a satin-finish headband in the same icy shade, diamond hoop earrings, a small silver purse and sky-high metallic bedazzled platform heels.
“What’s up guys, I’m going to give you a fit check because I’m absolutely obsessed with my outfit. I’m going to a holiday party tonight. And this whole entire outfit is by Victoria’s Secret, the bra, the underwear, the slip, I mean, look how cute and effortless it is,” she said in an Instagram story.
The 24-year-old posed in front of her picturesque Christmas tree for a series of high-res digital camera images, serving a bold smolder in the cover snap and turning around to hang some ornaments in the next few pics. Her long blonde-brown locks were smooth, loose and styled into subtle waves, cascading around her neck, shoulders and back.
The Ohio native opted for her signature fresh, dewy, minimal glam look including rosy blush, faux freckles, wispy lashes, feathered brows and a glossy pinky-peach lip.
“tis the season wearing @victoriassecret #VSPartner Use code VSXANDRA for 20% off until 12.8,” she captioned the carousel shared on Instagram on Dec. 6, notifying fans that you can get 20% off on victoriassecret.com with the code “VSXANDRA” until Dec. 8.
“obsessed,” fellow SI Swimsuit model and content creator Olivia Ponton commented.
“Stunning!!” Gabby Quintero exclaimed.
“This is the mommy I saw kissing Santa Claus photographer,” Ryan Sides added.
“Light blue is SO your color,” one fan gushed, and we totally agree. In the fall, Pohl donned the same hue in a more daring mesh and fur look as she teased new projects, and again in the spring, she wore a blue satin Ben Amun dress featuring a cute skinny scarf detail while celebrating the launch of the 2024 SI Swimsuit issue.